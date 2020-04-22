By Rick Howell
Howell is a longtime Democratic Party and organized labor activist. He lives in Roanoke.
I was absolutely thrilled to see Virginia voters take power from Republican ideologues last year and put the General Assembly fully into the hands of Democrats.
This victory is partially a product of the demographic trends happening, not just in Virginia, but around the country. America is becoming less and less white, much more culturally and religiously diverse, which is clearly a trend that bodes well for the diversity in the Democratic Party, not the nearly all-white, small tent GOP.
It’s been fascinating to watch the hysterical reaction from those on the other end of these changes. Conservatives, by definition, can’t handle change. But I admit to great surprise at the high level of fear, paranoia, and simmering anger from those, especially rural conservatives, who lost.
Yes, Virginia Democrats have a liberal agenda that includes new gun laws, boosts for public education, a higher minimum wage, addressing climate change, and protection for legal abortion rights. Our candidates campaigned on these issues, and voters responded by electing us. We make no apologies for our modern, progressive agenda.
In politics, numbers can be cruel. The rural, white male conservative just doesn’t have the math to get his way in Richmond any longer. But too many of them are acting as though they’re facing a Marxist takeover, and that their very “way of life” is somehow threatened.
Just look at the virulence of some extremist gun owners who have packed county supervisors meetings carrying on about something called a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” with some of them actually declaring that they “won’t comply” with new laws.
They either don’t know or don’t care that we have a true crisis of gun violence in this country, and that something must be done. What they’re expressing is gun worship, not just ownership, and they don’t represent the many reasonable gun owners who support new laws.
If they don’t truly understand the crisis, maybe they should visit some graves in Littleton, Colo., Newtown, Conn., Blacksburg, Las Vegas, or Virginia Beach. Children have died because of America’s refusal to pass new gun laws. Some gun owners would rather have “bulletproof backpacks” in schools than new gun laws. That’s absurd.
Other countries have done exactly what we intend to do in Virginia: pass reasonable gun laws that not just address “gun rights,” but support the rights of everyone to be safe from gun violence. It’s not just a rights issue for people who want to own guns, it’s also about the rights of everyone to public safety.
Jerry Falwell Jr. put on a bizarre show in West Virginia not long ago with that state’s coal baron governor. Falwell had complained when his side lost so many seats in 2017, saying that Northern Virginia ought to be a separate state.
Now, we have some Republican hack from Campbell County taking so-called “Vexit” petitions to gun shows. These people really need to get a grip and calm down. None of our rural counties are going anywhere. This was an election; not a bloody coup.
Arlington and Alexandria are just as much a part of Virginia as Bedford and Galax. It’s true that the needs of rural areas are often ignored by either party that controls Richmond, and that’s a shame. But maybe rural people should ask if their view of the world needs some adjusting.
Many are clinging to a past that still includes too many Confederate flags, a “Wild, Wild West” passion for guns, and often, a religious fanaticism that can only focus on “social issues” and seems to anoint Republicans as “the party of God.” But that’s not the future in Virginia.
The future is in the Democratic Party, and it’s black, white, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, atheist, gay, straight, male, female, transgender, young and old. It’s what America looks like. It’s a future that can’t be stopped by the past.
Virginia has long been known as “the Old Dominion.” But that’s dead; I’ll never call our beloved state anything but “the New Dominion.” On behalf of all of us who voted for it, we deserve to celebrate, and we invite the rest of you to be a part of the future, not the past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.