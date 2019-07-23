By David Horn
Horn is a retired engineer living at Smith Mountain Lake.
As a subscriber to both the New York and Roanoke Times, I was pleased to see the three-part series in our local Times drawing inspiration from the work of Eduardo Porter of that larger paper (“Is there no hope for rural America, March 3; “Does either party really have a solution for the rural economy?, March 4; “What Western Virginia is doing to counter national trends, “March 5.) I, too, was more than a bit depressed by Mr. Porter’s conclusions that the future of less urban areas was declining and may not be salvageable. What missed the mark in both the original and Roanoke Times’ fine exposition was the conclusion that this is not the end of the story but the beginning.
For more than 45 years, America, and the world at large, has been moving away from the economic experiment that followed World War II, returning to policies followed prior to the Great Depression. This intentional decision to ignore success has produced economic stagnation for the many.
This problem would be serious if it were the only change to our economy, but it’s not. While neo-liberal policies were being promoted by both parties in the U.S., as well as elsewhere in the developed world, technology was advancing at a blistering rate, replacing human labor with computers and robots. Private enterprise made the most of both phenomena to slowly but inexorably lower their labor costs and capture the lion’s share of productivity growth for their stockholders and senior management. Nowhere was this exercised to a greater extent than here in the U.S.:
All of which brings us to the current situation. Nations with more generous social welfare systems have blunted the advance of this new economy, but even in those nations, the few at the top are capturing ever more of the economic bounty. The effects however are not spread equally. Like the proverbial canaries in the coal mine, the least robust geographical areas have been affected first. This was the basis of Mr. Porter’s essay, but it’s not a report of where we are so much as where we’re going. These trends are not continuing; they’re accelerating everywhere.
Look ahead a few decades, at the world your grandchildren will inhabit. Competition from low-wage countries will become less important as technology replaces even their efforts. After all, no human can compete with a machine that doesn’t need to be paid, never needs a vacation, never gets sick and can work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Worse, as technology advances, no area of human effort will be left sacrosanct. Machines are already being designed to be self-repairing. Expert systems will displace professional such as accountants, lawyers and even medical professionals – as they’re already starting to do. What few positions that may be better handled by humans will contract far below the number of available workers, even in the most cosmopolitan communities. So what becomes of them … our grandchildren? Who will provide answers that actually work?
At the moment, we have a rising political movement focusing on meeting the needs of people. You can argue whether these quasi-socialists are right in their methods and proposed solutions, but they are seeing the problem and proposing solutions. The other, more traditional, movement is pretending that this will be self-correcting by, essentially, letting the market have its way. Hint: the market is how we got here in the first place, and no identifiable path forward is likely from more of the same. So the risks are great: try something new or stick with something that’s already failing. I, for one, think taking the leap beats guaranteed failure any day.