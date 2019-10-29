By David Horn
Horn is a retired engineer living at Smith Mountain Lake.
The Roanoke Times editorial, “Earthquake Watch?” on October 10th did a great job handicapping the upcoming statewide election. The only things missing were the reasons for it all. Yes, Donald Trump’s shadow is all over this, and Trump lovers and haters are already fully locked-in. If you’re in either camp, feel free to read something else. The comics are always a great choice. For the rest of you, give this some thought.
Both houses of the Virginia Assembly are in play, but the final results of the elections will decide what that means. Here are a few issues due your consideration:
• Redistricting: That will fall in 2021, after the results of the census are known. The Senate will be composed of the senators elected this year. The House is elected every two years, so the class of 2019 will have the first shot, though the class of 2021 may have a say, if the issue isn’t resolved before they are sworn in. The last decade was decided by the Republicans. That will change if this election swings left.
• Taxes: Since everyone hates paying them, let’s agree that raising taxes requires some political courage. None of that has been seen by the GOP in decades, and it shows. As a state, we are home to crumbling roads and bridges, decaying schools and sub-par pay for the public employees we expect to provide services of all kinds, from law enforcement and incarceration, schooling at all levels and too many others to name.
• Spending: In addition to sub-par K-12 schools, Virginia’s public colleges and universities are rapidly pricing in-state students out of the education they need to be the next state leaders. There are also myriad plans to create jobs, and no funds to make it happen. Virginia can’t exist on its past, but that’s how things have been handled for far too long.
• Social Issues: Will we legalize marijuana, put some teeth in our gun laws and lock-in healthcare for everyone? How will we restore voting rights to ex-felons, if at all? Both parties have strongly held positions on these and many other issues.
All that said, electing Republicans to majorities in one or both houses of the Assembly will continue the status quo, which is to say, nothing will change. We saw how cavalierly the GOP dismissed any discussion of any gun issues earlier this year. That’s about par for the course. American government is designed to make change hard, and saying no is always much easier than saying yes. Electing Democrats to both houses will change all that. If you’re not convinced that change is long overdue, then vote Republican. If you think that it’s time for change, vote Democrat. That may seem cynical, but the margin is so tiny that voting for the person may be the wrong choice this year.
I’ve voted for candidates from both parties in the past and a few third party options as well. This year, I’m voting for change — straight ticket.
