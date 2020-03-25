By David Horn
Horn is a retired engineer living at Smith Mountain Lake.
We know that the Trump administration bungled the initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, and now we’re all deer-in-the-headlights dumbfounded by a Hobbesian choice of getting through the pandemic quickly by getting everyone sick at once, requiring incredible pain and perhaps as many as a million deaths, or a more gradual infection rate that will cripple the economy — but we get to live through it with many fewer casualties. There is no option for good-all-around.
I don’t have anything to say to the minority who prefer the first option and I’m not an infectious disease expert either. But I do have an idea or two about surviving the economic onslaught that seems to be barreling our way. Much of what needs to be addressed is the direct result of 40 years of neoliberalism. We can’t fix that directly. What we can do, is refocus on people rather than powerful institutions. Here are some options, both obvious and not.
First, we need to decide that corporations exist to benefit society, not the other way around. Yes, industries are going to be devastated, but that’s not really our problem. Corporations received bailouts under Bush and Obama, and massive tax cuts under Trump. They used all that money to buy back stock and pay big bonuses. Rational corporate leaders in earlier times would have created large and well-funded rainy day funds. Today’s leaders have learned that Uncle Sam will cover their losses so they can keep all their gains. That has to stop, and now!
Second, we need to understand that, unlike the wealthy, most people can’t absorb huge financial hits for very long. As a society, we have allowed pay scales of working people to stagnate, while the impressive gains in the economy have floated to the top. Now, we’re in a crisis, where employment will be reduced for most and curtailed entirely for many. None of this is due to personal failures, and none of this can be mitigated by working harder, which brings us to solutions.
For individuals, direct payments starting immediately and repeated as often as necessary are the only viable option. Having told us to avoid the very things that make it possible to earn a living, it’s the responsibility of the government to fill the gap while one exists. I’m in the $2000 per person camp on this, but the amount can be argued. What is not arguable is the need to provide enough for everyone to survive.
For corporations, here’s my radical thought. They want our money; we’ll take their stock in return. If we’re going to hand out close to $1 trillion, then we should receive that much in voting stock that we hold permanently. Call it the first installment on the U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund. This isn’t radical: Alaska has one; so does Norway. Eventually, AI will mandate something like this. Let’s start now. We know that the days of small government and being all-in for big business got is here. Let’s change course.
