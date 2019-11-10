By Carlos Hopkins
Hopkins serves as Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs. He can be reached at carlos.hopkins@governor.virginia.gov
From our founding in 1607 to today, Virginians have always answered the call to serve. It is no surprise that a Virginian, Gen. George Washington, was chosen as Commander in Chief to lead the Continental Army in the Revolutionary War. Or that Gen. George C. Marshall, a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, helped lead the nation to victory in World War II.
One in every twelve Virginians is a veteran. These men and women have proudly worn the uniforms of every branch of service — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard. It is important that all of us take time to honor our fellow citizens each year on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
On behalf of Gov. Northam and his administration, I thank all of Virginia’s veterans for their service.
This year, there will be Veterans Day observances in communities across the commonwealth. While veterans reside in every city, town and county in Virginia, few localities have a larger percentage of veterans than those west of the Blue Ridge.
Some would say this is because of the pioneering spirit of those who settled in these mountains and valleys. Some may say it is because of the deep sense of patriotism and duty to one’s country that is passed from generation to generation of those who call this region home. And others might say it is because of everything that service in today’s military represents – teamwork, leadership, commitment, and training that is second to none.
Whether we take part in a parade in Roanoke or Floyd, attend a ceremony in Abingdon, Bedford, or Blacksburg, visit and thank veterans at the Salem VA Medical Center or the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, or gather at a local American Legion or VFW post, Veterans Day means thanking all who served for making sure that America remains the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Gov. Northam is working to build a commonwealth of opportunity for everyone. For our veterans, that means ensuring they get the services they need to succeed in civilian life.
As Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, it is my duty to assure that my fellow veterans, and their families, receive the recognition and benefits they earned for their service and sacrifice. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), part of my secretariat, helps veterans and family members access an array of federal and state veterans benefits, including disability compensation and medical care. DVS helps them utilize their GI Bill benefits, maximizing access to post-secondary education and training opportunities. Through the V3 (Virginia Values Veterans) Program, DVS works with employers to connect veterans to high-demand jobs. V3 companies have hired over 50,000 veterans in the past seven years! DVS also works with partners at the federal, state, and local level to ensure that no veteran suffers from financial insecurity or homelessness, and has joined with others to tackle the shockingly high rate of suicide among veterans.
Last year, my secretariat and other regional leaders formed the Southwest Virginia Veterans Coalition (SWVVC) to promote collaboration and discussions regarding issues and topics of importance to veterans throughout Southwestern Virginia. The SWVVC is composed of representatives from a broad spectrum of local, state and federal government agencies, elected officials, veterans service organizations, and nonprofits.
I have personally found these SWVVC meetings to have been very insightful and productive. As Gov. Northam has directed, it is vital that we reach out to all veterans and their families wherever they live across the commonwealth and assure they are aware of our ongoing efforts to improve their lives and insure they take advantage of the benefits they rightfully earned through their military service. If you would like to learn more about SWVCC and attend one of our meetings, please contact my office at vada@governor.virginia.gov or 804-225-3826.
Virginia is proud that the commonwealth was proclaimed the “Best State for Veterans in 2019” by Wallethub.com. We take pride in this recognition as our goal is for Virginia to continue to be the most veteran-friendly state in America. Veterans are good for Virginia. Virginia is good for veterans.
Again, I hope you will join with your fellow citizens in taking the time to commemorate Veterans Day wherever you live. It is our duty to show these men and women our appreciation for their service.
