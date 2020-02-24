By Ashley Hodge
Hodge is a master’s student in the Department of Wildland Resources at Utah State University. She grew up in Wytheville and graduated from George Wythe High School.
I am writing to you with regards to the Eastern U.S. Predator Calling Championship (EUSPCC) that took place across the east coast January 17-19, 2020 and concluded in Wytheville. I would like to challenge the purpose of this killing contest, which is purported to reduce the eastern coyote and fox populations and thereby protect livestock? If that’s the case, 850 individuals did not make a dent. Evidently this was not a targeted hunt to protect livestock but purely a contest as to who could kill the most in two days. Research has shown for decades that disruptions of coyote populations lead to increase reproductive rates in younger individuals and an increase in litter sizes. Was any demographic information collected from the 850 culled animals?
It is well documented that the majority of coyotes shot using hunting tactics such as call-in devices are younger individuals, and that livestock depredating coyotes are usually the older and wiser territorial coyotes. There is little doubt that had age of the culled individuals been determined using tooth ware, it would have shown a young age distribution who are extremely unlikely to be behind any livestock depredations. Numerous nonlethal livestock protection strategies such as guard dogs, electric and nonelectric fladry (rope with flagging on it that flaps in the wind), and livestock protection collars have been successfully utilized across the world.
This contest has been occurring for years but it’s time for a change. Your tax dollars pay state and federal agencies to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and fund research to develop solutions. This senseless killing contest is far from a solution yet the EUSPCC claim that this is a “perfect vision for the future of predator hunting.” Perfect vision for who? The only benefit would be to all the firearm companies that sponsor the event at the expense of conservation and biodiversity. Let’s say hypothetically this contest reduced the eastern coyote and fox populations. Such a situation would initiate an increase and expansion of smaller carnivores (e.g. skunks, raccoons) following the reduction in the local apex predator (coyotes) that was previously competing for resources with these smaller mesocarnivores.
I challenge the citizens of my hometown of Wythevilleto ask, is this a contest that you want associated with our great town? When someone is thinking about moving to Wytheville or starting a business there, do you want this article to come up under our town history? Join other states in prohibiting these wildlife killing competitions.
