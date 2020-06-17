By Remington Hinshaw
Hinshaw is president of The Candy Factory Homeowners Association.
The Candy Factory is a residential condominium building featuring 15 individually owned homes on the 300 block of Salem Avenue. We were among the first investors in the rebirth of our city’s downtown and our homes have been featured on the Downtown Loft Tour. Our West Station neighborhood has grown substantially over the last ten years bringing more residents, amenities and value to our investments. We are in favor of continued responsible development and urban density.
A recent proposal by City of Roanoke leaders would place an outdoor bus station directly across the street from our homes. On June 11, city leaders provided a one week notice for an Open House to gather stakeholder feedback on the design of the proposed facility. Rather than play hypotheticals with uses that are not allowed by zoning in our neighborhood, we believe it would be more productive to share our thoughts on how the lot should be developed. Our guidelines include:
n It should contribute to the neighborhood’s positive growth with an approved zoning use in the D District.
n It should be developed to the highest and best use and contribute to the city’s tax base.
n The use should be visually compatible in size, scale and outdoor activities with our neighborhood.
n It should protect the integrity of our neighborhood’s historic district and individually listed historic buildings.
n It should not increase noise or pollution in our neighborhood.
n It should not increase crime in our neighborhood.
n It should protect the value of our investments.
We believe our guidelines for development represent a commonsense approach that any homeowner in Roanoke would want for its own neighborhood. Additionally, we believe an outdoor bus station, as managed by Valley Metro, meets none of our guidelines.
As such, the Board of the Candy Factory HOA and all 15 homeowners unanimously oppose the city’s proposal.
