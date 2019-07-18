By Larry Hincker
Item – Harvard and other Ivy League universities now offer personal finance workshops to help undergraduates understand financial realities. Good thing. They ought to start with the utility of a $270,000 education…and whether that’s a good investment. Indeed, more than 25 percent of its graduating class expects to earn less than $50,000 per year upon graduation.
Item – At least six Democratic candidates for president propose tuition-free or debt-free college education for all. More than half of young adults age 18-29 support free college, even when confronted with its $47 billion price tag.
Item – Some pundits, including columnist Esther Cepeda on these pages May 20, 2019, propose forgoing all outstanding student debt.
Current outstanding student debt in the United States passed through the $1.5 trillion mark this year. A lot of moolah. Of those who incur debt getting a degree, the average load exceeds $37,000.
By comparison, current mortgage debt across the nation stands at $8.8 trillion. Outstanding auto loans tip the scales at $1.22 trillion and credit card debt stands a $1.1 trillion. Lots of Ts there.
Nobody is suggesting forgiving those other loans. Who’s doing the forgiving, anyway? That would be you and me, of course — the U.S. taxpayers.
The crushing debt on some individuals is real. We cannot deny their pain. But maybe, just maybe, their underlying purchase decisions ought to be reexamined.
Consumer Reports, always looking out for our interests, profiled several Americans with some really big student debt. A nurse graduating from University of Rochester sees a loan balance of $152,000. A youth counselor with $78,000 balance after Kent State. A graphic designer sitting on $140,000 in loans after getting degreed from Design Academy of Art. A Penn U. graduate with six figure debt honorably doing social work in Philadelphia. Where is the cost/benefit analysis in those purchase decisions?
Besides the constant drum beat to get a post-secondary degree, what else might be driving the student debt monster? Obviously, rising tuition among both public and private institutions is partially responsible. Is it possible that money is too easy to get? A heretical thought, I admit. Bear with me.
Interesting statistic. The Higher Education Act of 1965 made student loans widely available. Is it a coincidence that college tuition has risen each year at just about double the rate of the Consumer Price Index (7.45% vs. 3.8% per year) ever since?
We tend to think of inflation in consumer goods. The cause of inflation, too much money chasing too few goods translates in other areas. Easy money — cheap to borrow — can cause pricing bubbles, too. Witness the dot.com overpricing debacle at the turn of the century or the home mortgage bubble that led to the Great Recession in the past decade. Too much money in those instances chasing overpriced goods.
Easy money causes poor purchase decisions. I’ll never forget Katie Couric’s grief reporting on CBS Evening News when a California woman was about to lose her home during the mortgage crisis. With her $35,000 annual income and floating mortgage rate, she would be unable to afford her $350,000 mortgage. Guess not.
Financial leverage (debt) can be a powerful tool. Few of us could afford the American dream, homes of our own, without long-term mortgages. Many a business begins with a bank loan. The automotive industry couldn’t survive without a viable lending market. The average new car loan in this country is $31,100.
And in many instances the ticket to a rewarding career starts with a degree partially financed by student loans. I submit that a $30,000 student loan to obtain a college degree is one of the best investments available, if done with some sanity and logic. It will pay back far more than the purchase of that car.
But where are the financial advisors counseling students on debt? Surely a medical doctor or Wall Street bond trader can repay six figure loans. But a Philadelphia social worker?
There was a time when one could work a summer job to earn a chunk of next semester’s tuition. Pay as you go allowed one to feel the pain along the way. Alas, in so many instances today, people are insulated from the pain of their purchase decisions. (Heck, at the macro scale our nation is doing the same thing, borrowing $1 trillion annually to pay for government services.)
Public university subsidies insulate students from the real cost to educate. Demand goes up when prices are low…or seemingly low. Easy to get student loans insulate students from the real cost. They don’t “feel the pain” until it’s too late.
In a future column, I will explore multiple public policy implications, such as for-profit schools over-reliance on federal loans, public vs. private loans, underemployment among college grads, “non-dischargeable” student debt, easy low cost money, unremitting and inexorable annual tuition increases, college responsibility for student loan default, and more.
In the meantime, I am not suggesting that students don’t pursue their educational dreams. I am suggesting that educational loans be executed with a clear understanding of the eventual personal payback.
Larry Hincker is a retired public relations executive and lives in Blacksburg.