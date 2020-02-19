By Larry Hincker
Virginia and Gov. Ralph Northam are getting kudos after the recent blockbuster announcement to invest $3.7 billion expanding rail service along the busy I-95 corridor from Richmond to Washington DC. Scattered throughout the deal are more tidbits to improve the state’s ability to expand passenger rail service…and bolster private rails’ freight capacity.
There are many pieces, but here are some highlights.
The project’s fulcrum is a very expensive two-track bridge across the Potomac into D.C. from Virginia. It will parallel The Long Bridge, the current bridge owned by CSX, which is at 98 percent capacity during peak times and carries virtually all rail traffic into and beyond DC. Calling it a bottleneck is understatement. All existing and future passenger rail must cross this bridge.
The state plans to double Amtrak trains, initiate almost hourly service between Richmond and D.C., increase Amtrak service to Newport News and Norfolk, increase Virginia Railway Express service (a commuter line along the northern I-95 corridor), bolster freight service, and maybe kick-start the proposed east-west Virginia rail service now making headlines. Whew!
An important component of the plan includes creation of The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority. It will own track or right of way and contract with operators like Amtrak or VRE to run passenger service. This is a game changer. Much less “mother may?” with the railroads.
Virginia is demonstrating progressive vision and some gumption with these moves. Hats off to Northam and particularly leadership within the Transportation Secretariat — folks like Secretary Shannon Valentine and Department of Rail and Public Transit Director Jennifer Mitchell – who see passenger rail as a viable solution to address increasingly congested highways.
So, what’s this great news for the New Dominion’s Golden Crescent got to do with us in Western Virginia? Not much, so far. One name conspicuously absent from the conversation — The Norfolk Southern Corporation.
If we ever hope to see passenger rail service in the New River Valley and beyond, Norfolk Southern must be part of the deal. After all, in our part of the world, Amtrak runs on NS tracks. They own far more track in the state than all others combined. That includes everything in our part of the Commonwealth.
NS must give permission to use their tracks before service starts. Indeed, that’s why the state’s arrangement with CSX is significant. Virginia will own or lease and manage large chunks of rail line, thereby eliminating or minimizing freight-passenger interference.
Lynchburg and Roanoke’s service on Amtrak’s Northeast Regional have been wildly successful. Ridership in Roanoke increased by 11 percent last year. More than 900,000 people rode Amtrak in Virginia last year.
About five years ago, municipal and civic leaders throughout the New River Valley started working to get the Amtrak service extended to the NRV. Studies show demand at about 40,000 riders per year – more than enough to make it worthwhile. Legislators are behind it. The administration is avidly working to make it happen.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board allocated $350,000 for an “operational study,” which evaluates the ability of NS infrastructure to absorb passenger rail between Roanoke and the NRV. (Not much to absorb – one train in the morning and one at night.)
In actuality, NS must do the study. After all, it’s their track. Progress to date? Silence.
Face it. NS is a major national rail company with diminishing attachment to our region and they operate in a very competitive sector. Any revenue they might get for passenger rail is a but a small fraction of their income. But there are responsibilities. Virginia invests tens of millions in rail infrastructure each year benefiting private rail companies.
And while it’s far in the past, railroads were once regulated “common carriers.” Congress relieved them of their obligation to run passenger service with Amtrak’s creation. The American Association of Railroads (AAR) said at the time:
When Congress created Amtrak, the freight railroads were allowed to exit the passenger business — providing relief from enormous and growing financial losses — in exchange for their acceptance of special non-compensatory terms covering Amtrak’s future use of their tracks.”
In return, according to the then AAR president, the railroads were supposed to allow Amtrak to “operate wherever it wished and grant Amtrak trains preference over their own freight trains.” Oh boy, times have changed. The law has not changed; only attitudes it seems.
I am confident that state leaders are doing everything in their power to engage Norfolk Southern. But if Western Virginia is to benefit from the governor’s major rail initiative, sooner or later NS must be part of the solution. I remain hopeful that they will act within the spirit of the national railway act and its civic responsibilities.
Larry Hincker is a retired public relations executive and lives in Blacksburg. He assists the NRV Passenger Rail initiative.
