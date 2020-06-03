By Larry Hincker
Every sector of society has been hammered by the COVID-19 epidemic’s economic shutdown.
The travel, tourism, and hospitality industries are particularly hard hit. Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the travel and tourism folks, surveyed businesses in late March. By that point, only half were still fully open. More than 1,200 employees were laid off with more than $8.6 million in lost income…just in our little region in just one sector of the economy.
Yet by now, we know we can’t stay cooped up forever living off savings, charity, government subsidies, or perpetual federal debt. Folks want and need to work or just find that “new normal.”
Both those factors got me to thinking – what can businesses, schools, retailers, governments, etc. do in order to help us feel safe? Confidence is a state of mind.
Down south, Georgia might be open for business, but so far, the customers are staying home. Airlines now require masks, but travelers won’t get in planes without feeling safe.
Will parents send kids back to college dorms? Schools better make clear their cleaning regimens. Will students have roommates? Sweet Briar College recently announced they have capacity for all single rooms…mmm, one advantage of their near-death experience.
What about older faculty members? Will they be required to stand amidst gaggles of students who might be unknowing carriers? Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a recent community Zoom session that they likely will not have large classes this fall and offer a combination of in-person and online classes. Will PPE be required?
Getting back to retailers. Will this force the shift to a cashless society? I don’t even want to touch your pen or keypad, let alone a wad of cash. Restauranteurs are launching new phone apps to order and pay without touching anything but your food or utensils. They will be increasing space between tables and customers. Will that be enough to feel safe?
Every sector needs to rethink. The Hilton chain just announced a new “standard of cleanliness” in partnership with RB, the maker of Lysol, and the Mayo Clinic. Among other things, they plan to seal room doors after disinfecting and offer contactless check-in. Maybe hotels will also replace the pricey bottled water with complimentary sanitizer or wipes.
One Roanoke book seller wondered recently how to re-open her “high-touch” business. Another businessperson suggested placing free disposable gloves at the door. Now that’s creative thinking.
Conventions are all but shut down. Las Vegas is on its knees. How about taking a tip from Virginia’s House of Delegates which recently met outside the capitol. Once restrictions are eased, could conventions move outdoors? Slot machines on the lawn? Move indoors for small group sessions. Hint: business opportunity for tent manufacturers.
Just about any gathering – offices, restaurants, classrooms, meeting areas, etc. will reduce occupancy to meet social distancing standards. At what reduced capacity level can a business get past break-even sales and still make you feel safe?
As for the airlines, I’d suggest posting signs on seatbacks showing that the air is filtered 15-30 times per hour. Explain that HEPA filters (high energy particulate) remove bacteria and viruses. (HEPA filters remove 99.9 percent of particles as compared 95 percent in the vaunted N95 masks?) They will be taking your temperatures, but will they offer COVID testing at the gate? Make fliers feel okay before getting in that little tube.
To some extent, this is about optics. We’ll all be wearing masks in public, but it doesn’t help you. It helps the other guy. Gloves are your protection. But I think I’ll feel better in a store if cashiers also wear gloves. I want to see it — like grocery stores whose workers visibly clean cart handles at the entrances.
I am on a local hospital board and before the shutdown, I traveled often to the facility. Hand sanitizers are ubiquitous. That told me administrators were serious about hand-hygiene. Retailers take note. Place sanitizer stations everywhere in sight.
Symbolism is important. Mask-less Mike Pence, are you listening?
We’ve got to learn to live with this thing for a while. Yes, COVID-19 is dangerous and it kills. But we carry on with 20-80,000 flu deaths per year or with 40,000 annual highway deaths. Most take precautions like avoiding grandkids with sniffles or strapping on seatbelts and hitting the road.
What will businesses and employers do to move us to that safe state of mind?
And here’s a parting thought. What’s the one thing we have in abundance in our part of Virginia’s? The great outdoors. Let us enjoy that and hopefully we’ll soon have associated businesses open in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and maybe those travelers from other states will feel safe to come too.
