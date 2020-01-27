By Larry Hincker
Hats off to Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and several other members of the Virginia General Assembly who have introduced bills in the current session supporting various versions of ranked choice voting.
Rasoul’s bill, HB 360, is a bit complicated – it calls for open primaries (he dubs them “voter nominated primaries”) where all candidates compete for nomination, not in separate party-endorsed primaries, and the top four proceed to the general election.
The general election is then determined by ranked choice voting. His bill applies to Virginia’s federal elections to the U.S. Congress, three statewide Virginia elections (governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general) and all positions for the House of Delegates. Frankly, that’s a heavy lift – changing the nominating process and the general election at the same time.
Some have already complained that it diminishes the political parties’ control over primary elections and their ability to place a party-preferred candidate in the general election. And while I tend to think parties ought to use ranked choice voting from the get-go in their nominating process, we all ought to be a bit uncomfortable that government dictates how they manage party nominations.
Then again, when parties hold nominating conventions (rather than primary elections) in obscure places distant from population centers, they pretty much stiff the voter anyway. At the national level, Republicans in four states (South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas) have already scrapped 2020 primaries for president. Not much choice for those voters.
Yet, such efforts as Rasoul proposes begin to break the stranglehold the Dems and Republicans have on the entire electoral process. When more Americans identify as Independent than as Rs or Ds, the Independents ought to have some voice in the nominating process too.
Under Rasoul’s plan, it’s theoretically possible that all of the candidates in the general election hail from one party. Yes, in theory, but highly unlikely. And if a major party candidate can’t garner enough votes in the primary to move forward against three others, they surely will not win the general election, particularly using ranked choice voting.
Recall that ranked choice voting (RCV) allows voters to prioritize candidates by order of preference. A candidate needs more than 50 percent to win, not just a plurality, as is now the case. Obviously, RCV is not necessary when only two candidates are in the mix. But with three or more candidates, voters can shade their desires and not worry about “throwing away” a vote for a third-party candidate. (For more details, see my RT column, June 10, 2018.)
Del. Sally Hudson, (D) Charlottesville, has introduced another version of ranked choice in elections with HB 1103, providing for RCV local and municipal elections. Unlike Rasoul’s bill, a jolt to Virginia’s traditional electoral methods, Hudson’s bill is an optional process offering localities ways to experiment with ranked choice voting. That might be a great way to introduce RCV to the electorate. Although, it’s already the custom in many localities and states elsewhere in the U.S. and gaining usage.
Several other bills related to ranked choice voting have been filed in this year’s Assembly. This is a positive sign that legislators too are fed up with political polarization or being criticized for compromising with legislators across the aisle and are looking for ways to make politics less binary.
Indeed, like minded legislators recently formed the Commonwealth Caucus, a bipartisan cross-chamber caucus “to find common ground…and improved bipartisanship” on important issues. Chaired by Republican Senator Emmet Hanger and Democratic Delegate Suhas Subramanyam, they have included election reform among issues to address. Del. Rasoul is the only member from Southwest Virginia.
All these efforts work hand in hand with anti-gerrymandering initiatives. By making candidates appeal to a broad spectrum of voter’s wishes and by giving voters the tools to cast more meaningful ballots, as opposed to voting for the least objectional candidate, reasonable pragmatic voices can work for the common good and minimize extremism in American politics.
And one last word on anti-gerrymandering. Seems that Democrats, who last year fully supported Virginia’s proposed constitutional amendment (HJ 615) to form an independent redistricting commission, are now getting cold feet. “Ah, now that we got the power, why should we share it with the voters…” The proposed legislation must pass again this year with nary a word change or it’s all for naught. Make your voice heard in Richmond. Contact your legislators. Tell them you support HJ 615. Don’t mess with it and pass it.
Larry Hincker is a retired public relations executive living in Blacksburg. He recently joined the board of Fair Vote Virginia, which seeks to allow ranked choice voting in Virginia.
