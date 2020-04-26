By Larry Hincker
By some quirk of fate, my forty-year career in organizational communications included crises of all sorts including the heart-rending tragedy of the 2007 Virginia Tech shootings. Crisis communication represents an integral component to a successful organizational crisis response.
In that regard, how’s our federal government faring in these turbulent times? I offer the following tenants of Crisis Comm 101.
Have a plan
No matter how big or small any company, organization, or government is, it is negligent if it doesn’t plan for some interruption. The CDC’s plan for a pandemic is right out front on their website. The rest of government? Not so much. There appeared little coordination in the early phases and follow up by other governmental sectors was lacking. Even now, the feds and states are feuding. The lack of a suitable national stockpile for necessary equipment is a travesty.
CEO visible and in charge
Consider two cases from history — in 1982, people died from tampered and poisoned Tylenol tablets. The highly visible and fast acting CEO for its manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, is now the textbook example of leadership. Contrast that with that of Exxon Corporation CEO several years later after their oil tanker, the Exxon Valdez, foundered, leaked, and wreaked havoc in Alaskan waters. Exxon’s leader was unseen and unheard for two weeks leading to confusion, finger pointing, and misinformation.
Why is that important? Knowing that a CEO quickly admits and/or directly confronts a problem, talks straight, and takes ownership builds public confidence. Mobilizing a company, community, or a country in crisis demands respect and confidence in the leader.
How is the U.S. of A. CEO doing?
President Trump has clearly been highly visible. Like a Hollywood publicist, he flocks to the camera. But like the BP Oil CEO who lamented during the 2010 Gulf Oil spill, “I just want my life back,” the U.S. of A. CEO might want to limit his screen time.
• Jan. 22 — “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.
• Jan. 30 – On the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic — “We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment — five — and those people are all recuperating successfully.”
• Feb. 23 – While in India, Trump tweets “Coronavirus is very much under control in USA.”
• Feb. 26 — Trump said cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. “could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time.
• Mar. 6 – “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.”
• Mar. 10 — “Just stay calm. It will go away”
• Mar. 23 — “I’ve always known this is a – this is real – this is a pandemic. I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
Feel better now? Frankly, this fact-challenged CEO ought to find ways to avoid the spotlight. The experts, who now barely share the press conference podium, were much better giving us the unvarnished facts and instilling some degree of confidence.
I have worked directly with many CEOs in my career. Straight shooters could always find a way to motivate the troops. And speaking of trust, another tenant of Crisis Comm 101…
Designate a technical spokesperson
…and flood the airwaves.
If there is a hero so far in this national catastrophe, it surely must be Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Health’s infectious disease division. Here’s a guy who won’t sugarcoat bad news and tells it like it is. Here’s a guy who has devoted his life to applying scientific reason to public health. When we all wondered just what the hell was going on watching those early news conferences, there was hoarse-voiced Dr. Fauci on the screen…I felt confidence in my government.
Stay on message
Oh boy. Other than washing one’s hands and practicing “social distancing,” were they reading from the same script?
Dr. Deborah Birx says one thing and Trump says another. Trump says to take an anti-malarial drug. Fauci says no evidence anti-malaria drug works against virus. Trump says we’ll be open for business by Easter. Experts said not so fast, buster. Some experts said that wearing masks wouldn’t help. Now, we all wear masks. Yes, sometimes an official position changes. But they ought to at least be on the same page when at the same podium.
Clearly, this is a confusing and scary time for Americans. We have dark days ahead. Our health care and public health experts are true superheroes. As for the U.S. of A. CEO, we deserve a better performance.
Larry Hincker is a retired public relations executive.
