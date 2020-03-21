By Larry Hincker
My normal beat for the Roanoke Times is state and regional public policy issues. This time of year, I’d be opining on the state budget. With unprecedented spending increases, there’s plenty to dissect there.
But no. Here I sit wondering, probably like the rest of you, is all this really necessary? As of this date, there is only one confirmed COVID 19 case anywhere in Southwest Virginia. Yet, events are cancelled virtually across the board. Hardly a normal meeting moves forward. Learning new terms like “social distancing.” Restaurant business clobbered. Parents scrambling to find day-care…or just scrambling after the kids around the house.
And why oh why is everyone hoarding toilet paper and bottled water?
My libraries are closed. Should I work out? Nope, gym closed. Can COVID 19 survive in a swimming pool, my favorite place to stay healthy? Doesn’t matter, just got that closing email.
I can’t help but wonder about America’s risk tolerance. I’m an older Boomer — old enough to remember 1950s polio outbreaks. Scary for sure. However, most people my age or younger have been shielded from human life’s more devastating ravages. Our parents’ or grandparents’ generations suffered through massive influenza outbreaks, the fear of polio, and until the mid-20th century, more common diseases such as measles, mumps, or even cholera.
Such outbreaks routinely killed millions. Somehow, they soldiered on. Yes, local health officials took actions…locally. They didn’t unilaterally stop schools, public transport, or work from home across the nation (except the 1918-20 influenza epidemic). Hindsight asks, should they have done that?
Yes, COVID 19 is new and unknown. And yes, massive interventions may be the only way to stop the spread. I understand the fear – there is no way to treat the disease. For now, I’m totally comfortable with actions taken by government officials to effectuate “social distancing.” I have been so very impressed with public health officials and our health care workers. I am doing what they ask and hunker down.
But yet, we’ve got to wonder how society endured during other outbreaks over the centuries. Risk tolerance and understanding risk itself are not naturally innate to our species. Relative risk analysis is not an easy topic. Why else would we blithely drive our roads knowing that 35-40,000 people die each year in accidents. Worldwide, auto deaths top 1.2 million! Those numbers equate to several Boeing 747 airplanes dropping from the sky each day.
But when one person died from a self-driving vehicle in Phoenix, testing for that promising technology all but shut down. We fear that unknown. Where is the relative understanding of risk?
Indeed, I cut my public relations teeth in the nuclear power industry, one of the safest and greenest modes of generating electric power. Opponents used every fear mongering technique available to limit deployment. To this day, nobody in this country has died from nuclear power electric generation. Yet, people still fear it.
On the other hand, greenhouse gases from power plants, from our cars, and from discovery of the fuels that drive them still pollute the air – kill thousands each year around the world, and most certainly will displace many millions more in the future as the seas rise. Where is the balance of relative risk?
So, for now, it’s okay to accept about 500,000 deaths worldwide from flu each year (about 35,000 in 2018-19 in the U.S.), but we literally shut down the country from fear, albeit not well-known, of the new coronavirus. It’s just awfully hard to get one’s head wrapped around the inconsistencies.
What’s a human life worth? That Solomonic question is likely one of the hardest known to man. Governments worldwide are applying the brakes to almost every societal endeavor to save as many lives as they can. More power to them.
But we are paying an enormous price. It’s far beyond my mental capacities to calculate this nation’s lost income and the extraordinary impact on the global economy. Somewhere out there somebody has got to be wondering…is this worth it? When COVID 19 moves from current events to the history books, will we know whether we paid too high a price?
FDR famously said, “we have nothing to fear except fear itself.” An amazing attitude from a man who himself was crippled by the dreaded poliomyelitis. However, even today, living in a modern society with excellent public health professionals and protected by the best medicine ever seen, this fear of the unknown is still a powerful motivator influencing our daily lives.
And here we sit…with chapped hands ...worrying and wondering.
Larry Hincker is a retired public relations executive and lives in Blacksburg.
