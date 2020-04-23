By Larry Hincker
To Open or Not to Open, that is the question…with apologies to The Bard. The nation is frozen in place, gripped by a world pandemic not seen in a century, if ever. We have a health as well as an economic problem of epic proportions.
First, we have to get past the virus. CDC experts say that an outbreak is over when levels of infection “return to normal.” Uh, we’ve never seen this before. Thus, understanding a new normal has myriad meanings.
In the meantime, we know social distancing is working. That and simple hygiene are about the only measures to prevent the spread. On the one hand, a study from the University of Chicago estimated three million deaths if the country took no action. On the other hand, even with a massive national shutdown there are more than 32,000 deaths, as of this writing — a fraction of the worst case, but still a frightening number.
Experts also tell us that a vaccine is 12-18 months in the future. What happens in the meantime? The federal government can’t issue debt indefinitely to pay our salaries or mortgages. And people cannot or will not stay cooped up away from work, school, church, or loved ones.
Politicians, health professionals, data modelers, policy wonks and others are talking about “acceptable levels of risk.” …as well as concomitant tradeoffs such as when the cost to the economy is greater than the cost of avoiding the virus. As of this writing, 35 Americans have lost jobs for every COVID-19 case.
Can economists even begin to model the overall cost to the national or world economy? What is the acceptable level of risk between 3M and 30K deaths? That last thought is worthy of a book length philosophical treatise.
Risk means different things to different people. Brave health care workers and first responders are risking their lives to save our lives. If you were starving, what level of risk would you incur in order to feed yourself or your family?
Auto crashes claim about 38,000 deaths annually in the U.S., about 12 per 100,000 residents. As recently as 1970, the death rate was more than twice that. I cannot recall any more fear of driving then than now. Ah, but to a large extent, that’s a risk we individually control.
What about this invisible, insidious, and highly contagious virus? How much will we trust others to ensure infection is minimized? What level of contagion and, dare I say, death is an acceptable level of risk?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert and the face of the government’s response, says that we need a three-pronged approach: 1) development of therapeutic medicines to treat the disease, 2) widespread testing to manage outbreaks, and 3) a vaccine to ultimately conquer the virus. Until then, we “manage” a bad situation. Which brings us back to acceptable levels of risk.
Business leaders have told President Trump that their employees will not return until testing regimes are in place to protect them and the workplace. Healthcare leaders informed governors that we must not exceed the capacities of hospitals to treat patients. And everyone else is wondering just what the heck happens when we’ve finally “flattened the curve.”
In the latter case – it ain’t over. Until the curve trends down and hits zero, we will still see infections – real people hurting and dying. Get your head wrapped around that. Current deaths from COVID-19 are about 9 per 100,000 residents, less than the current rate of annual auto deaths. But I doubt that the nation will deem that acceptable. So, what is an acceptable rate?
I’m repeating the same question because I have not yet begun to see any answers. Notwithstanding the public schoolyard feud between the American president and some governors, policy leaders at federal and state levels, health care professionals, and the business and education communities must thread this needle together. They all face very hard choices.
We know this much. Just like airline travel changed after 9/11, our culture will be changed, possibly forever. Wearing masks at work, at church, or in the store will be de rigueur. Dr. Fauci says no more handshakes! Will Homeland Security issue No-Travel lists for virus hotspots? Will recovered COVID-19 patients get immunity certificates or a star on their driver’s license?
But most importantly, what is an acceptable level of risk? Public policy leaders need to define it. And the public needs to understand it.
Larry Hincker is a retired public relations executive and lives in Blacksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.