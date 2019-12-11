By C. William Hill, Jr.
Hill is Political Science Professor Emeritus at Roanoke College.
I have had my fill of impeachment discussions bristling with quotations from Madison, Hamilton, with a few from Adams, Washington, and others thrown in. I am really looking forward to today’s born-again originalists turning to the Founders the next time the Electoral College is being disparaged. Much of this sanctimony for the Founders is obviously false. Recall what some current leaders had to say during recent Supreme Court nomination fights when persons who are authentic originalists were up for consideration? Then it was all about how the Constitution was written for another time and how it needs to be interpreted in the light of contemporary problems and understandings. Madison, Hamilton, and company were not invited to that party.
The truth is that it is difficult to be an originalist. Let me try to explain. In this, I am under the influence of constitutional historian, Raoul Berger. The question is what sources should be used as definitive in interpreting the Constitution? Even some sincere originalists are content to rely on words as they were commonly understood by anyone at the time of the founding. Berger suggests that we should use the words of those who agreed to the Constitution in public forums where their words could be accessed and weighed by the public.
I am not sure whether the new-found affection for Hamilton is the result of his contributions to The Federalist or because he is a character in a prominent Broadway play. The truth is that Hamilton was not even present for much of the middle of the 1787 Framing Convention. Madison, was present, gavel to gavel, and is justly celebrated as its most important figure. The trouble with Madison is that he held various views at various times in his life as he moved from nationalism at the beginning of the Convention to states’ rights during Jefferson’s rise to power, then back to nationalism when in power. Then he edged back to states’ rights late in life. Which Madison should be used?
Moreover, The Federalist is a questionable source for definitive interpretation. None of its three authors (whatever happened to John Jay, anyway?) allowed his name to be known except to a privileged few. Thus, during the founding period of 1787-1789, the arguments of “Publius” could not have been given definitive weight, because eighty of the essays had been written by Hamilton or Madison. Hardly anyone knew who wrote as “Publius.”
In fact, unless one was a member of it, no one knew what had been said in the Framing Convention, because it was held in secret and the minutes not made public for many years. So, although it may seem crazy to say it, even the 1787 Framing Convention is a shaky definitive source to use today.
The Constitution was recommended to Congress for action and referral to the states for ratification, but congressional treatment of the text was brief and superficial as the document was sent to the states without endorsement.
So it is to the 13 state ratifying conventions that we must look for definitive sources of what the Constitution meant, as ratified. They were “We the people of the United States.”
Yet, interpretation is still difficult. Not all ratifying debates were open to the public, but the debates were commonly circulated in the press. Yet, if any today want to find the true definition of, say, impeachable offenses, they face the frustration of wading through thirteen conventions (and North Carolina effectively had two). Good luck in reconciling the views of 13 conventions full of garrulous founders. I have tried often and it is not easy.
Moreover, when students look for the arguments on any particular topic, they find arguments pro and con, usually with no resolution. The fact that the Constitution had to be accepted in whole without amendment means that a consensus on individual issues is virtually impossible to discern. A number of the Philadelphia framers also served as ratifiers, and at least their views became public at the time. So the views of Madison and Hamilton became known through these debates, and it is the state debates that we must use as definitive sources, not The Federalist or the Framing Convention.
Please do not misunderstand me, my admiration for The Federalist is nearly reverential, but it is because of how well “Publius” argued for their positions in general, not because of who made the argument. Hamilton says in No. 1 that this was the real purpose of the essays. With Hamilton, who knows, maybe he even meant it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.