By Tom Hicks
Hicks is an engineering consultant who worked with Dominion Energy on the North Anna 3 license application. He lives in Montpelier, Virginia.
In 2016, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued a combined operating license to Dominion to build and operate a first-of-a-kind, large, 1.5 giga-watt boiling water nuclear reactor (North Anna Unit 3) at its existing nuclear site on Lake Anna. Construction of this large reactor plant has not been started and because of the anticipated cost it is doubtful that this plant will ever be built. However, by investing an incremental amount of additional resources (i.e., a small percentage of the cost of the existing North Anna Unit 3 license) a revision to this license could provide an alternate path forward that would authorize construction of a more affordable small modular reactor (SMR). By investing additional resources to build an SMR Virginia could expand its non-carbon power capability, create high paying jobs, and further demonstrate Virginia’s technological prowess.
SMRs could play a key role in achieving the country’s goal to develop safe, clean, and affordable nuclear power options to expand non-carbon electrical power sources. One such SMR design, the NuScale SMR, is currently under review by the NRC and its design is expected to be certified which would expedite the approval of an operating license application where it is referenced. This plant is a new kind of nuclear plant; a safer, smaller, scalable version (up to twelve 50 megawatt modules) of pressurized water reactor technology. An SMR design offers the benefits of carbon-free nuclear power and reduces the financial commitments associated with giga-watt size nuclear facilities. The scalability afforded by an SMR modular design allows utilities to incrementally increase facility output to match demand. To date, no SMR has been licensed to operate in the U.S.
NRC regulations allow modifications to an approved nuclear plant license, albeit the type of revision being suggested here has never been requested for an already approved operating license. Such a revision would require a degree of new engineering analysis but much of the existing analysis that supports the current license of the large reactor could be applied. To reduce the utility’s cost of the license revision a cost sharing initiative could be implemented with the U.S. Department of Energy as part of its industry partnerships to advance opportunities for first-of-a-kind small modular reactors. A revision to the North Anna Unit 3 license would represent the fastest path to building an SMR in this country.
A significant amount of money has already been spent to obtain the license to build and operate a new large nuclear power plant at Lake Anna that in all likelihood will never be built. Construction of an SMR on the Lake Anna site will expand Virginia’s non-carbon energy capability, allow for a return on the investments already made, and provide another example of Virginia’s technological excellence.
