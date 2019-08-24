By Jennifer Hernandez
Hernandez is a student at Virginia Tech. She is from Herndon.
Recently, I read a letter from a concerned mother about her son attending what she called a “leftist propaganda” orientation at Virginia Tech (“Conservative activist rebukes Virginia Tech’s ‘leftist’ freshman orientation,” Aug. 16 news story). I am currently a rising senior at Virginia Tech, and I found this opinion to be false and misleading. After reading the entire article, I couldn’t believe that someone would talk that negatively about Virginia Tech. The article undermines all the school’s efforts to be inclusive and is a disgusting attempt to defame Virginia Tech’s reputation. The author is ultimately upset that Virginia Tech wasn’t as conservative as she expected them to be at her freshman son’s orientation. In her article, she complains about the institution’s focus on diversity. She takes a white savior approach to make it seem as if she’s concerned about other groups like, for example, Muslims and Orthodox Jews, but she’s really trying to push her conservative agenda.
As a student at Virginia Tech, I felt as though she tried to speak on behalf of all Hokie parents, alumnae, and students. It was inappropriate for her to speak about Virginia Tech and call other people to action without spending more time on the campus or talking to other folks. It did not seem like there was an attempt to do research and see if there were conservative groups on campus that her son could join to feel less like an “educational refugee.” I have a couple of conservative friends who I get along with just fine, and I have never once heard them complain about the climate at the school. However, this is not to generalize and say that there is absolutely no one out there who might feel like the author in the article did. I encourage anyone to spend more time researching the campus before forming an opinion.
We do have problems at Virginia Tech that we need to work on. For example, there are many people arguing that we should be directing our attention to problems like the amount of sexual assault crime alerts that students receive every year. We should be holding everyone accountable to make sure that students feel safe. We also need to work on faculty diversity, among other issues. As a student at Virginia Tech, I feel that diversity at my school makes me feel more comfortable and has contributed to my knowledge and understanding of other cultures. I am incredibly thankful for this experience, and it makes me proud to be a part of the Hokie Nation.