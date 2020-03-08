By Sydney Hearst
Hearst is digital advocacy manager for the Animal Welfare Institute.
Being raised in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia, I have always been inclined to enjoy, respect, and preserve the natural environment around me, largely because of the influence of my late grandfather. While I knew him as granddad, many in the valley knew him as the “jolly green giant of outdoor recreation” because of his work preserving and conserving recreation areas in Southwest Virginia. Recently, I had the privilege to testify to the Council on Environmental Quality on proposed regulatory changes to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). These proposed changes threaten the well-being of every single Roanoker, Virginian, American, and the natural environment that surrounds us all.
At one point during the several decades my grandad spent working for the National Forest Service, he saw the potential of an old abandoned road. Now, thanks to his work, this once abandoned road is regularly visited and more commonly known as the Virginia Creeper Trail. Many years later after my grandfather’s work on this project, Rural Development funded the installation of a 12 million gallon per day water intake and pump station, as well as a transmission line to the treatment plant in Washington County, Virginia. Had it not been for the implementation of the NEPA process in the planning stages, mitigation actions necessary to protect the Virginia Creeper Trail as well as the archaeological remains of two Native American camps would not have been identified. I’m thankful to NEPA for protecting my grandfather’s legacy, and this is just one of the endless examples of NEPA safeguarding our health, homes, history, and environment.
Prompted in part by communities whose members felt their views had been ignored during infrastructural development, NEPA has empowered citizens and demanded government accountability for more than 40 years. Guaranteeing the public a voice to speak up on issues that affect their safety and security, NEPA epitomizes democracy in action. Thanks to NEPA, hundreds of millions of Americans have participated in important federal decisions. In many cases, NEPA gives citizens their only opportunity to voice concerns about a project’s impact in their community. Because informed public engagement often produces ideas, information, and even solutions that the government might otherwise overlook, NEPA leads to better decisions – and better outcomes – for everyone.
The Trump administration’s attempted attacks on this democratic process cuts out the public’s voice and silences the communities these projects directly affect. Without NEPA, corporations have the green light to self-regulate their environmental assessments, which deeply threatens the quality of our air, water, and shared outdoor spaces. To ensure equitable development, communities absolutely must have mechanisms in place to have a voice in whether dangerous and dirty projects are put in our backyards.
These proposals put industry’s desire to maximize profits before the public’s health and safety needs, ignoring the means to find a path for these to coincide. These proposals allow corporations to speed up their development without a requirement to disclose conflicts of interest, consider environmental impacts, or offer alternative approaches. While corporate polluters cut corners during the development process, taxpayers foot the bill to pay to repair projects that failed to adequately consider climate change, extreme weather, and other events.
NEPA allows every American to take part in federal decision making. Despite the gravity of the matter at hand, the public was only provided two hearings and a mere 60 days to comment on regulations that would drastically alter the implementation of one of our country’s bedrock environmental laws. At a time when our public lands are under an ever-increasing threat from corporate greed, we must not be silenced.
To read more about NEPA success stories and contact your congressional leaders in opposition to these regulations, please visit protectnepa.org/take-action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.