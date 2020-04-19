By Chris Head and Joe McNamara
Head represents parts of Botetourt, Roanoke County and Roanoke in the the House of Delegates. McNamara represent Salem, Craig County and parts of Roanoke County and Montgomery County. Both are Republicans.
As the threat to human life and our economy became apparent with the novel coronavirus, we accepted that Governor Northam was in an unenviable position. We would like to commend him and his team for being front and center every week to update Virginians on this crisis.
It is our belief that as doctor he is uniquely qualified to understand the effect this has on our healthcare system. His qualifications for helping us emerge from it economically are another matter altogether. In fact, Governor Northam’s most recent political actions appear more like someone who is auditioning for the role of Vice-President in a Biden administration than the behavior of someone who is elected to guide us through an economic crisis. By taking these recent partisan policy actions we believe he is damaging the integrity of the Commonwealth.
He has proposed delaying local elections and the destroying of legally cast ballots in those elections. Democrats who cry “voter suppression” should remember which Governor is openly advocating for it. We also could not help but notice the expiration date of Executive Order 53, which bans in-person gatherings of more than ten individuals, is June 10th, the day after what had been the statewide primary election for our Republican Senate nominee.
When the businesses that were shut down through Executive Order are allowed to re-open, they will find that thanks to the Governor and Democrats in the General Assembly there are multiple new hurdles to keeping their doors open. These include dozens of new private causes of action which open them up for lawsuits, higher taxes and energy bills, and new restrictions on hiring prospective employees.
While Governor Northam had an opportunity to veto, or add re-enactment clauses to the most anti-business legislation, like collective bargaining for public employees and a dramatic increase in the minimum wage, he ensured enactment with a fruitless four-month delay. He chose his allegiance to the Democratic Party over the health of the Virginia economy.
In the coming months, Virginia is going to be asking a lot from our businesses. With a minimum wage increase coming so close on the heels of such a major economic downturn, the jobs lost from this global health crisis may never come back.
Collective bargaining will run roughshod through localities budgets. Roanoke City has estimated that implementing collective bargaining for their employees will cost over $28 million, roughly the size of the of their transportation budget. Public employee labor unions that have pumped over a million dollars to Democratic candidates statewide and in the General Assembly, will no doubt enjoy the return on investment.
When you see a tax increase on your property and meals in your favorite restaurants (as well as new taxes on grocery bags) please remember what caused this.
Democrats who wished to parlay Virginia’s thriving economy and best-state-for-business ranking into more money for unions, collective bargaining for public-sector employees, and an increase in the minimum wage should recognize that we simply cannot afford to implement their campaign promises now. And if Governor Northam will put partisan politics aside, maybe we will be able to emerge from economic crisis sooner rather than later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.