The Roanoke Valley SPCA has made the welfare of homeless and unwanted animals a priority since 1916.
In 2004, we took that passion one step further by opening the Barbara & Warner Dalhouse Education & Adoption Center.
This facility is the backbone of all our safety net programs and a safe haven for more than 1,500 animals each year.
Over the years, it has become clear that the soil under our building is not stable, causing the facility to shift and create cracks in the walls and foundation. With the help from our community, we’re addressing these issues head-on to ensure a safe and welcoming place for our four-, and sometime three-legged friends for years to come.
Thanks to help of SFCS Architects and ECS Mid-Atlantic, and the expertise of Craig Favor, a structural engineer, we identified critical issues in the foundation of our building and came up with solid solutions. The associated repairs will make our building temporarily unsafe for staff and animals. Their safety is our top priority, which is why our facility will be closed from Dec. 18 through January 24th. We strategically chose this time period because it is the slowest point in the year for animal intake and adoption.
Prior to vacating the building, we are working overtime to find as many animals permanent, loving homes as possible. We are discounting adoption fees for older and large dogs as well as cats to help with this effort. If you are considering adding a furry member to your family, we encourage you to stop by before Dec. 18.
We are also in need foster homes for pets that are not adopted by the 18th. If you would like to foster but have not yet registered, you can do so at our website (www.rvspca.org/foster).
One animal that is currently available for adoption or foster is senior cat, Julius. Julius is a handsome orange and white tabby and is 9 years-old. This is his second time at the Roanoke Valley SPCA – he was originally adopted when he was a young man, and his owner returned him to the shelter when she could no longer take care of him. Julius and his peers are often overlooked for the young, playful kittens. But if you ask any of the staff at the shelter, they will tell you what a wonderful companion Julius would make with his laid-back demeanor and occasional bouts of mischief.
While our foundation might not currently be in tiptop shape, our commitment to making the Roanoke Valley a place where all animals are loved and have happy homes is as strong as ever. We will maintain an offsite workspace through a site generously contributed by Gentry Locke Attorneys, so we can continue to operate our other critical programming (humane education, fostering, CARE Fund, P.E.T. and more).
As we have seen repeatedly over the years, our community really steps up to help animals in need. Individual donors have contributed more than $62,000 to our repair campaign. And in November, we were the humble recipients of a $135,000 grant from the Roanoke Women’s Foundation — their largest award to date — to make these crucial repairs a reality. For that, we are thankful. We’re also incredibly grateful for additional support from the PetCo Foundation and Sam & Marion Golden Helping Hands Foundation.
If you aren’t in a place to adopt or foster, there are still ways that you can get involved. We encourage folks to consider donating, helping us to reach our remaining $50,000 goal to complete necessary repairs. For more information on how to donate, please visit our website (www.rvspca.org).
As we kick start our repairs, you can stay up-to-date and receive frequent updates by visiting our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/rvspca). In early February, we look forward to opening our doors to our new and improved facility and welcoming everyone back with a ribbon cutting and open house. We look forward to that reopening day and so appreciate all of your support in the meantime. Have a great holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.