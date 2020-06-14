By Todd Harrison
Harrison has taught at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke for 29 years and has served as the Social Studies Department chairman for the last eight years.
Last October, while teaching a unit on race/ethnicity, I asked my class of high school students to compile a list of iconic names from the Civil Rights Movement. To my astonishment, three names were all they could muster: Rosa, Martin, and Malcolm. I was not surprised nor upset; their inability to name a larger number was not their fault. Blame for that can be laid at the feet of countless entities. The most glaring explanation is that we have gradually and consistently eliminated narratives regarding Americans of color from our school curricula.
I am a 50-year-old, white male with 29 years of Social Studies teaching experience. My survey results worsen over time, symptomatic of a malignant disease that has simultaneously worsened. It is woven into the stories of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Aubrey, and George Floyd. COVID-19 has attacked minority communities with a vengeance, clearly displaying our lack of social equity as another symptom. Americans’ complacency about — and ignorance of — the disease of systemic racism is real. My students’ inability to produce an exhaustive list is relative to our increasing ignorance, which can be traced back to increased standardized testing. Any prior emphasis that we placed on civil rights education has diminished greatly. Some refer to it as “whitewashing” of education, and it is surely one of our greatest failures.
Rosa Parks, the March, civil rights acts, massive resistance. If U.S. history teachers follow the SOL script, students may graduate thinking that Parks’s efforts directly beget “I Have a Dream.” Teachers are not required to expose their students to the lynching of Emmett Till nor to tie that heinous crime to Rosa Parks. We may not enlighten students about the crisis at Central High, nor discuss the stories of “4 Little Girls,” nor describe the police brutalities of “Bull” Connor. This list is exhausting. Many students graduate knowing only “a holy trinity” of civil rights icons. Shocking but true. Ask a teenager the question and see what happens. For that matter, ask any American.
The current state of civil rights education is in sobering contrast to how things were in 1991. I was blessed to follow master teachers with the names Nichols, Neamo-Parker, Salo, Moore, and Bersch. They excelled at bringing stories to life. We taught The Movement over weeks, not a class period. “Eyes on the Prize” was canon, students rapt with attention. First Brown, then Emmett Till, segue to Montgomery, to Little Rock, to sit-ins that occurred just two hours away, then to Bombingham, Atlanta, D.C., and Selma. The stories made the issues real, and they impacted world views. These are the stories of America’s truth, inescapably woven into all fabrics of our history, whether we (choose to) educate our youth about them or not.
Racism needs oxygen to flourish. Ignorance of our past can be a primary source of that oxygen. To all youth: my generation has largely failed to share these stories of faith, grit, and determination. Your generation is helping us to wake up and appreciate your unique truth. You may not have learned the stories from us, but you understand that, 65 years after Emmett Till, it is absurd to think that we are still fighting this fight. I have been inspired by students’ advocacy for common-sense gun legislation. I applaud our youth in the streets today, the ones marching for the cause, not the ones taking advantage of their peers’ nobility. Your righteous crusade for justice can be aided by teachers recommitting to educating you (more) about these stories of perseverance.
I have always tried to “teach hard history,” as the Southern Poverty Law Center describes it. You deserve nothing less than America’s truth. You deserve nothing but our best efforts to inspire respect for our stories, from slavery to The Movement to today. Ignoring them or, worse, believing that these stories somehow mark the completion of Americans’ struggles, reinforces a horrific notion that people just need to “move on”. The “but we’ve elected a Black president” argument is used as a crutch by those unwilling to admit that they see the world through Eurocentric eyes. We must return to greater reverence for our past in order to truly move forward as a United States. We must vow to be more empathetic and more interested in others’ histories. I vow to my students that you will learn the names Carmichael, Chavez, and Lin, among dozens of others. You will learn our stories.
Our democracy — our country — depends on it.
