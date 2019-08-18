By Paula Harder
Harder is Vice-President of Resident Programs at Commonwealth Senior Living based in Charlottesville. She lives at Smith Mountain Lake is also author of a book on caring for those with dementia.
By 2030, one in ten Virginians aged 65 and older will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease or another form of dementia. This number might be overwhelming and scary to most, but it is important to understand that our society has developed a very negative connotation about these diseases. In fact, a study by the Alzheimer’s Association and Centers for Disease Control illustrated that as many as three in four people have a “negative association” of someone with dementia. As members of the medical community continue to research pathways for a cure to dementia, we all have a responsibility to rethink how we view and interact with those who are diagnosed with these afflictions. Until we recognize and address our perceptions, we will continue to foster a negative environment for those living with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t mean the end
There is pervasive thinking among society that a diagnosis of dementia signals the end of life. This is simply not the case. In 1982, scientists developed the Global Deterioration Scale, commonly known as the Reisberg Scale, which outlines seven distinct stages of the disease. The time line for all of these stages put together can last anywhere from seven years to 20 years. In other words, a person diagnosed with dementia could live another 20 years. It is not until the last three stages, which account for about five years, where the individual will need significant assistance with their activities of daily living. Family members and friends can still, and should, have a productive and joyful relationship with the person diagnosed with dementia. There are still memories to be made, simply in a different way. Hundreds of studies from around the world have shown that continuous intellectual stimulation, whether that be playing a game, laughing, going to church, or exercising, can help to prolong quality of life. When the individual becomes isolated from friends, family, or loved ones, they are more at risk for developing depression, anxiety and fearfulness which can exacerbate symptoms.
While there is no cure there are preventative measures
It is true that scientists have not found the exact cause of Alzheimer’s Disease or other forms of dementia. However, there is a great deal of research that demonstrates ways in which to avoid risk factors. Alzheimer’s Disease is caused by plaques which are deposits of a protein fragment and tangles which are twisted fibers of another protein. These plaques and tangles create changes in the brain which harm neurons resulting in damage. Scientists have proven that there are a host of contributors to the build up of these plaques and tangles. These include high blood pressure, obesity, hypertension, a lack of social engagement, and limited intellectual stimulation. These are all factors which we have control over. How many times have you visited the doctor and heard the recommendation to exercise more and eat fewer foods with saturated fats? We all need to take that advice. Making substantial changes to our environment, diet, and lifestyle make sense. Through determination and hard work, we can avoid the risk factors associated with Alzheimer’s Disease as well as a host of other medical issues.
Creating a culture of understanding
The fact is that everyone in the world is at risk of dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease. There is no bias based on race, gender, or ethnicity. We often avoid learning or even thinking about diseases that scare us, but it does a disservice to those loved ones and friends that might need help from someone they trust. Creating a culture with a basic understanding of Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia is essential to a healthy and vibrant quality of life for those living with, or caring for someone with, dementia. Knowing the difference between natural changes related to aging and true cognitive decline can be tricky but if we understand the signs, we stand a better chance of getting our loved ones the attention they need. Ensuring older adults participate in routine checkups with a physician can help stave off future complications. It can also help save hundreds of thousands of dollars in healthcare and long-term care costs. If we educate ourselves about Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia, we will be better for it, as will those we love and care for.
How we think about Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia must change. We can no longer avoid what is becoming a global crisis. Numerous resources are readily available so take the time to educate yourself. By doing this, we will be able to end the stigma of these diseases that cause memory loss.