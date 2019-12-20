By J.D. Hansard
Hansard is a retired math teacher living in Roanoke.
Once upon a time there was a town named Washington City, and it had a mayor named Donald Frump. Donald was worried about a previous vice-mayor named Joe Liden who was thought to be planning on opposing Donald in the upcoming mayoral election. Now Joe had a son named Bunter, who was rumored to have been given a job, for which he was not qualified, merely because Joe had been vice-mayor.
At this particular time, the city attorney was named Bob Ukraine and Bob lived in South Washington City where most of the city’s wealthy folks resided. As misfortune would have it, one night a fire broke out in Bob’s house. The firemen leaped into action and raced toward South Washington City. (This next part of the tale you may find a little hard to believe.) It so happened that mayor Donald was riding along on the fire engine heading to Bob’s house. How could this happen, you ask? The answer is simple. Donald’s secretary explained that he is a ‘hands on’ kind of mayor who regularly rides along with firefighters in the middle of the night.
In any event, when the firefighters arrived at Bob’s house, he ran out to welcome his rescuers. The mayor then said to Bob, “Before we put out your house fire, I need a favor. Please sign this document I happened to have with me. It says that you plan to open an investigation of Joe and Bunter Liden.” Bob was reluctant to sign the document, and he and Donald argued for a considerable period of time. When the argument ceased, the firefighters put out the fire.
The next day someone — no one knows who — told the newspaper what had happened the previous night. When that resulted in a headline story displeasing to the mayor, he summoned a reporter to his office and said, “There was no quid pro quo. I just happened to be riding along with the firefighters that night. I just happened to have that document with me, and I just happened to ask my friend Bob for a favor. The favor was not related to the fire fighting. The signing disagreement only briefly delayed the fire fighting and the resulting increased damage to the house was minor. The main thing is that there was no QUID PRO QUO. Be certain to feature that in the story. No quid pro quo.”
A rumor began to circulate to the effect that the story was based on information from a firefighter. As a result of that rumor, Donald gave an interview in which he asserted that firefighters cannot be trusted because they are not elected officials. He, on the other hand, is trustworthy since he is an elected official. In reaction to these events the population of Washington City split into opposing factions. One half of the city was certain that their mayor was Making Washington City Great Again, and the other half was certain that Donald was a lying arsonist and should be removed from office immediately.
Unlike many fairytales, in this one no one lived happily ever after.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.