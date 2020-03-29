By Jeffery G. Hanna
Hanna spent more than 35 years in public affairs at four different colleges and universities, including Washington and Lee University. He lives in Lexington.
A birthday party that my four-year-old granddaughter had planned to attend this past weekend was cancelled at the last minute because one of the parents worked in a building in Los Angeles where two people had tested positive for COVID-19.
When I heard that news, I was disappointed for my granddaughter, pleased with the cautious decision and reminded of my own experience many decades ago.
We’re told that this public health crisis is unlike any other in our lifetime. On many accounts, that’s undoubtedly true. The scope of this worldwide outbreak would tax the imagination of a Hollywood producer. And we’re apparently only at the beginning here in the United States.
Yet, those of a certain age will remember a time when we lived with somewhat comparable fears.
Every summer during the early 1950s, the threat of polio descended on my neighborhood as it did on all American neighborhoods. The statistics were especially stark then. Between 1952 and 1954, nearly 132,000 Americans, mostly children, fell ill with paralytic poliomyelitis, and the disease resulted in 5,963 deaths during those three years.
I was in grammar school then. Summer was considered “polio season.” Outbreaks always began around Memorial Day, just as we got out of school, and ended around Labor Day, when we were headed back to class. Summer camps were cancelled. Public swimming pools were closed along with other public places. You dared not drink from a public water fountain. And if you happened to find an open movie theater, you were cautioned not to sit too close to anyone. We were practicing “social distancing” before we knew what it was.
My parents did allow my brother and me to play outside with the other kids in our small neighborhood as long as we came home every afternoon to take a nap. We were never sure what those mid-afternoon naps were meant to achieve, and there were lots of arguments over the practice since we were both too old for that. But my mother countered our protests by pointing to dramatic and frightening images that appeared on posters promoting the March of Dimes, the organization founded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“You don’t want to end up in an iron lung, do you?” she’d ask us. “You don’t want to be crippled, do you?”
Even so, we still reckoned our parents were panicking unnecessarily. They worried that every cough, every sore throat, every fever was a sure sign that we’d contracted the crippling virus for which there was no answer.
As events of the past few weeks unfolded, I often thought back to that time and gained a greater appreciation how terrifying it was for my parents and how they were doing what they thought best to protect us without really being sure they could. Like my granddaughter, I was disappointed that a few birthday parties were being cancelled during those summers and I didn’t fully understand why.
Then everything changed when I was in third grade. My school included all 12 grades, first through twelfth, in one building. A “sick room” located off a balcony that circled above the gymnasium was equipped with a set of scales, a cot and a desk.
One afternoon our class lined up on the balcony outside the “sick room” and waited our turn to get a shot of the polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk. My parents had been talking about the vaccine since Salk first announced his findings in 1953, but it wasn’t until April 1955 that the nationwide inoculation campaign began and, soon enough, my classmates and I stood in line to offer up our arms, if reluctantly, for the vaccine. I recently saw an Associated Press photograph from that era. It showed four grade schoolers in line to get the shot. They didn’t look happy. I remember I wasn’t particularly happy at the time.
Several years later when another researcher, Dr. Albert Sabin, developed an oral vaccine for polio, we all queued up again outside that same “sick room” and accepted a single sugar cube infused with an amber liquid. It wasn’t as painful as the shot, but it was just as memorable.
Today we have to believe researchers, following in the tradition of Sabin and Salk, will quickly find the answers that they need to solve COVID-19 to end the terror we’re feeling and to allow my granddaughter and her friends to get back to their parties.
