By Jeffery G. Hanna
Hanna spent more than 35 years in public affairs at four different colleges and universities, including Washington and Lee University. He lives in Lexington.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has certainly provided us hypochondriacs with plenty of reasons to freak out with the growing list of COVID-19 symptoms.
At the outset, we spent weeks worrying about every sneeze or cough, every trip up the stairs that left us gasping or wheezing, and every time we reached for the trusty thermometer when we were sure we’d detected a fever. Next we went on the alert for chills, for repeated shaking with chills, for muscle pain and headache, for sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Somewhere along the way, stomachaches and diarrhea were on the list, weren’t they? And haven’t I read something about delirium, chickenpox-like lesions, red rash, widespread hives, and even “odd frostbite-like patches” on the toes? Of course, that feeling of an elephant sitting on your chest could be almost anything, couldn’t it?
Don’t misunderstand. This is not to make light of the CDC or of COVID-19 and all its many symptoms. Not in the least. There’s absolutely nothing funny about the pandemic. Well, maybe those musings about Lysol injections were slightly amusing.
Seriously, this is no joke for avowed hypochondriacs who, like me, suffer from the fear that almost everything we feel is going to kill us. Indeed, pandemic is introducing many people to the same anxieties that I’ve felt for as long as I can remember.
A few years ago I mentioned my hypochondria to a work colleague. As a “gag” gift for a Christmas exchange, she gave me a gadget called “A Hypochondriac’s Key to Worst-Case Scenarios.” It is subtitled “Yes, You’re Probably Dying.” The tool is a wheel you spin to confirm your worst fears. On outermost wheel you find 40 potential symptoms —from malaise to chest pain to muscle spasms to itching. You spin dial until the arrow points to one of the symptoms to reveal information that corresponds to that symptom. Each symptom a primary diagnosis (what you have), a secondary prognosis (what you may have), the specialist you should see, what you should now obsess about, and what’s probably actually wrong.
For example, you spin the wheel to “cough,” and you’re told that a cough is “a bacterial lung infection” but that you may have “tuberculosis.” The specialist you are advised to see is a “pulmonologist,” and you should be obsessing about a “sanitarium stay.” But, in the end, it’s probably just “a cold.”
Since the wheel was published in 2005, COVID-19 is not included as a potential diagnosis. SARS Ebola, and Mad Cow Disease do appear, however. With SARS, for instance, you’re advised to obsess about “wearing a mask,” with Ebola you should obsess about “bleeding from the eyes,” and with Mad Cow Disease your obsession should be to avoid eating meat.
I keep that wheel handy to remind me that it’s not uncommon to be prone to irrational fear of the unknown. Some of these fears are not only hard to shake but may also be useful. Our lizard brains are adept at signaling danger. But irrational fear also leads to unproductive anxiety. A New York Times column by a Brown University doctor (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/13/well/mind/a-brain-hack-to-break-the-coronavirus-anxiety-cycle.html) puts our current moment in perspective and offers helpful advice now that our individual anxieties are being fueled by the anxiety we sense around us. Toilet paper, anyone?
Dr. Judson A. Brewer, the Brown psychiatrist, recommends using a “brain hack” to make us recognize how unrewarding anxiety is and consciously choose more rewarding and less anxious behavior. He offers the following example: If you touch your face and immediately begin to worry that you’ll get sick, take a deep breath and ask, “When did I last wash my hands?” Once you recall that you just washed your hands and that you’ve been washing them so frequently you’ve very little skin left, you’ll realize that your odds of getting sick are low.
The “brain hack” column is one of numerous media reports that acknowledge that this pandemic has given everyone a taste of hypochondria. To this, I say, “Welcome to my world” and join me at the hypochondriac’s drugstore where the motto is: “If You Don’t Have It, We Can Cure It.”
