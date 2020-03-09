By Pete Hamilton
Hamilton is a retired business executive living in Rockbridge County.
As I sit down to write this, the Senate has, on a party-line vote, declined to hear any further witnesses nor see any more documents in the impeachment trial of President Trump. Their rationale, as expressed by Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, and endorsed by many of his fellow Republicans, is that while they recognize the president’s guilt, they feel that it should be left to the voters to decide whether or not he should be removed from office.
It seems to me that there is a major flaw in this reasoning. The very witnesses that the senators could have summoned to testify, under oath, before themselves and before the American public, will surely be heard, ultimately, one way or another. They will be heard by leaked video tapes, via excerpts of suppressed “tell-all” books, and through many anonymous sources. Much of this will presumably be valid, but much of it will doubtlessly be questionable. The Senate could have avoided all such confusion by subpoenaing those documents and witnesses, and subjecting them to rigorous examination and cross-examination.
While critics of the president will assert that the GOP senators unwillingness to call for these witnesses and documents testifies to their fear of what might thereby be exposed, those who support him should further complain that this action has deprived him of the opportunity to enjoy the full benefit of the acquittal that these same senators are about to bestow upon him. Of what value is that acquittal when so many questions are left hanging in the balance?
As Sen. Alexander and his fellow GOP senators have decided, it will be up to we, the voters, to determine if President Trump remains in office, but they have deprived the us of definitive answers to basic questions that should be of vital concern in making that decision. We voters will have to wonder whether there really was a broader conspiracy, or was it simply an “indiscretion” limited to a single phone call? We will also have to wonder if everyone really was “in the loop” and, if so, just who does that “everyone” include? Was the lead attorney for the president’s defense, Patrick Cipollone, really in on the scheme all the time? And what was the role of Congressman Nunes?
And perhaps even more critical than questions about the charges themselves are the implications for future security of our country. It will be left up to us voters to decide if undermining our allies when they face Russian aggression is worth a healthy economy, never mind the out-of-control deficit and national debt. We voters will also have to decide if the mass appointment of conservative judges, even those deemed unqualified by the American Bar Association, is worth going to the brink of war with Iran or North Korea. We will have to decide if it is acceptable to allow foreign countries to interfere in our national elections, and if abandoning long-term allies such as the Kurds is in our national best interest.
The president and his Republican supporters have called the impeachment charges a hoax and the trial a “witch hunt.” Critics have pointed out that the simplest way to prove this point would have been to produce the relevant witnesses and documents, and that the president’s failure to do so is an indication of guilt. Voters will be left to ponder the validity of this assessment.
The GOP Senate has not only let down the president, but it has also deprived we, the voting public, of the information needed to make an informed decision in November.
