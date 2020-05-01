By Paris Hall
Hall is an eighth-grader at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Franklin County.
Dear seniors,
Everybody looks forward to their last year of high school. Unfortunately, you won’t get to experience some of it. Just because you don’t get to finish your high school experience at school, you can still make the most of it. You may not have a real graduation or a senior prom, but you’ve made it this far, and you should be extremely proud of yourself. Everyone is sad you won’t get to experience the full senior year, but we all want you to be happy. Don’t let some virus bring you down.
You are going to go on with your life and accomplish big things. You’ll soon end up realizing going to school doesn’t make your senior year special, it’s the memories you make. You may not get to make those prom and graduation memories, but you still get all those fun memories you made with your friends at the Friday night football games. Everybody is so proud of who you’ve become and how far you’ve made it.
All of the younger grades are looking up to you. We want to be as amazing as you all are. During this pandemic, you’ve shown us how to get through difficult situations and how to live our best lives. Thank you so much for that. You’re showing all of humankind that you’re not a reckless kid who doesn’t know what to do in life, but you’re actually a strong young adult who has a full future ahead. Whether you go work for NASA or you own your local gas station, we know you tried your best and you worked really hard to earn that. Without the class of 2020, school wouldn’t be as awesome and funny as it is. You’re one of the best classes yet.
Once you grow up and you’re an 80 year old sitting on their front porch telling stories to you grandkids, this will all be funny. Every kid for the next few years will remember who you are. You’ve been through a lot in your lifetime, yet you’ve still made it here. I’m so proud of you. Most people would crack under the pressure, but you’re setting an example. I know it’s hard to think that everybody else got their senior prom and their high school graduation, but at the end of the day, that makes you even more special.
You may not have a big stage or a crowd of hundreds of people, but you still made it. We are all so grateful for you making this seem like it isn’t a big deal. Thank you for making it this far. While most people would go home and cry and be mad at the school, you guys have helped others and shown even more love to your loved ones. This isn’t an easy time for anybody, especially you all, and it truly means a lot that you’re helping others. The class of 2020, is going to go on and do big things and if this pandemic can’t stop you, nothing will ever be able to.
