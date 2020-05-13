By Merrill C. “Sandy” Hall
Hall is the owner of Gold’s Gyms in Virginia, including one in Roanoke.
As a small business owner who has been self-employed since 1993, I certainly have experienced a lot of challenges related to owning and operating a small business. Catastrophic events like 9/11 and the 2008 economic downturn created large hurdles for small businesses throughout the United States. Those challenges, however, were insufficient preparation for the shuttering of businesses to combat COVID-19.
I am a partner in the ownership of health clubs located throughout Virginia, with over 1,200 employees. Our mission is to help our members achieve their fitness goals. Our franchise has won many national awards related to the health and well-being of our members.
The government’s response to COVID-19 has effectively dismantled our small businesses. Specifically, Gov. Northam’s Executive Order 53 has shuttered our operations. As a result, we have had to furlough 1,100 of our employees. It has also created complications with our landlords, banks, and vendors with whom we have worked with for years.
As small business owners throughout Virginia have learned, having a business designated as “non-essential” does not relieve the business from the responsibility of meeting its obligations. Government has neither offered nor provided offsetting relief from real estate taxes, personal property taxes or business licensing taxes.
Like all businesses to which Gov.Northam’s Executive Order applied, ours worked diligently to comply. Being shuttered by the government for an entire month – from March 24 through April 24 – would generate challenges we had never before experienced. We would work to endure the shutdown and be prepared to reopen when the Executive Order expired.
As April 24 approached, we hoped we would be permitted to resume operations, even if under strict limitations to comply with social distancing guidelines. This included increased cleaning procedures to supplement our existing vigorous cleaning protocol, modified operating hours, closure of every other piece of equipment for social distancing, facemask requirements, and significantly reduced occupancy loads. We submitted our new operating guidelines to the Governor’s office for review. We received no response.
Then, April 24 was extended through May 8, and then again until May 15. Surely then, our business would be allowed to resume at least partial operations. On Friday, we learned that expiration date, too, would be extended as Gov. Northam decided that health and fitness clubs would not be included in Phase I of his plan to wind-down the shutdown.
There is now no defined, identified, or prospective time when our health and fitness clubs will be allowed to open. The suspension of our business operations is effectively indefinite.
Like many businesses, we have applied for a PPP loan from the SBA. But unlike most businesses, we won’t be eligible to have that loan forgiven. As we have been mandated to remain closed indefinitely, we cannot meet the current timeline requirements of the PPP loans to bring our employees back. Because Gov. Northam’s forced shutdown does not have an expiration date for health and fitness clubs, we are unable to take advantage of any of the federally backed relief available to most effected businesses.
Throughout the shutdown, we have continued to pay our essential management team and customer service departments to ensure we appropriately respond to our members inquiries. We are also continuing to pay for medical insurance for people that have been temporarily laid off.
With the survival of our business in the balance, Gov. Northam’s actions have left us with almost no avenues for relief. With our obligations accumulating and the uncertainty of retaining our employees to return to work, we ultimately filed suit against the governor’s actions.
The position we have taken is not political. We are simply trying to salvage our business by bringing back our employees and continuing to build upon what we have spent years developing. Health and fitness clubs can be part of the solution to COVID-19, as we work diligently to ensure our members avoid the secondary morbidities that have caused so many to be afflicted by this virus. But, we can’t be part of any solution if we remain closed.
We trust our judiciary will ultimately adhere to the Constitution of Virginia and the Code of Virginia in reviewing our petition. We look forward to being reopened, allowing our employees and our members an opportunity to participate in the recovery that will lead to better health and well-being for us all.
