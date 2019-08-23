By Peter Hain
Hain is a retired CIA agent. He lives at Smith Mountain Lake.
The political silly season is upon us and getting an early head start on 2020. It’s evident because the public is being shelled with an unusually relentless propaganda assault aimed at whacking the political opposition senseless — regardless of truth, fact, or party affiliation.
Collusion and obstruction protagonists’ balloon popped after Special Counsel Mueller’s exhaustive investigation and his bumbling congressional hearings failed to supply ammunition for President Trump’s impeachment. Not to worry, for Democratic opportunists were light on their feet and began tarring him with racism and white supremacism, accusing him of condoning the massacres in El Paso and Dayton, and going so far as to liken him to Adolf Hitler. And that’s only the tip of the ice berg.
The National Rifle Association’s faltering leadership, always the fall guys when shootings occur, is teetering through yet another attack on the Second Amendment by politicians clobbering the Founding Fathers’ short-range vision. Common sense is called for here, and bipartisan dialogue, but the emphasis is on political one-upmanship rather than effective gun control.
Naivete, hypocrisy, and deviousness highlight the eccentric political platforms of the many Democratic presidential wannabes . . . whose sole purpose is to develop a winning formula. So far, they have promised lots of free stuff: Medicare for all, universal income, reparations, open borders, and the exorbitantly expensive Green New Deal. Not much has been said about how things will be paid for or whether it makes sense. But it doesn’t matter because their objective is to harpoon the evil president until his poll numbers stagger into irrelevancy.
President Trump clearly favors offense over defense. But he is often his own worst enemy when he lashes out with fractious rhetoric, name-calling, over the top narcissism, and misrepresentation of the facts. Opponents claim disarray among his confidantes. Or are the apparent miscues and chaotic dissension part of Trump’s grand plan to hug the spotlight from his opposition?
Trump was once quoted as saying: “You have to brand people a certain way when they’re your opponent.” True to his word, Joe Biden is “sleepy” and “not playing with a full deck”; Bernie Sanders is “crazy”; Kamala Harris is “very nasty”; Elizabeth Warren is not only “Pocahontas” but “goofy”; while Bill de Blasio is the “worst mayor in the U.S.” and Beto O’Rourke has a “phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage.” And so forth.
What will John Q. Public derive from this combativeness? Cynics will find a grinding, tortuous 14 months of vitriolic electioneering, pontification, half-truths, over-simplifications, fingers-crossed promises, and not a single piece of significant bi-partisan legislation.
Optimists will see opportunity for a fresh beginning, perhaps with new and dispassionate legislators replacing career politicians with vested interests., and a president and staff with the legislative clout to work cooperatively towards getting things done.
Probably the twain will meet somewhere in the middle. Because, as the saying goes, the American people are not stupid despite what politicians and pundits think.
President Reagan looked into the future when he delivered this quip to the White House News Photographers Association about seven Democrats running against each other in the primaries: “I know this isn’t a partisan political affair. But I also know that you have wide-angle lenses that are wide enough to get all of the Democratic presidential candidates in one shot. You just don’t have a lens that’s wide enough to get all their promises.”