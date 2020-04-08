By Peter Hain
Hain is a retired CIA agent. He lives at Smith Mountain Lake.
It’s all but certain that Tweedledum has out dueled Tweedledee for the Democratic presidential nomination. Liberals may be elated that the soon-to-be 78 year old career politician is the last man standing against the irrepressible President Trump. But it’s not because Joe Biden is an odds on winner, rather that Bernie Sanders’ metrics — age 79 and self-anointed “democratic socialist” — do not resonate well with the public. Yet, whether it is Biden or Sanders, both haul more baggage than Fed Ex and UPS combined.
Joe Biden, an underwhelming graduate of the University of Delaware (class rank 506 of 688), claimed to be in the “top half” of his Syracuse Law School class, but actually ranked 76 of 85.
A politician since age 28, Biden has fed at the public trough for 46 years – two years as a part time county councilman, 36 years as a Senator from Delaware, and eight years as VP. Thus, he is well versed in the practices of obfuscation, misrepresentation, embellishment, ducking volatile issues, and assuming credit for others’ achievements. And not getting much done for the public along the way.
Throughout his career, Biden has been tarred with allegations of plagiarism. The chickens came home to roost in 1987 when he withdrew from the Democratic presidential nomination because of “the exaggerated shadow of his past mistakes.”
In 1988 Biden suffered two brain aneurysms that required surgery, but is said to have no recurrences or effects since then. His neurosurgeon pronounced him fit for the 2020 presidential run and quipped: “I’m sure he has a brain, because I’ve seen it.”
Biden is a prominent “father” of gaffes and incoherent ramblings too numerous to mention, putting him on top-10 lists of celebrities with foot-in-mouth disease. Critics attribute recent inconsistencies to early onset dementia or Alzheimers. Time magazine’s take: “Biden’s brain is wired for more than the usual amount of goofiness.” Despite his quirks, Biden served in key positions as ranking member and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations and Senate Judiciary committees, as well as two-term VP. Noteworthy, however, is that former President Obama has yet to endorse him as presidential nominee.
If Biden had his druthers, he probably would retract his 2015 quote about corruption in Ukraine. He told the Council of Foreign Relations that he informed the Ukrainian president he must fire his prosecutor-general or the U.S. would not release $1 billion in loan guarantees. “I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a b****.He got fired.” House Democrats impeached President Trump on flimsier evidence of “quid pro quo.”
Joe Biden’s wayward son, Hunter, is an embarrassment to his father’s campaign. Substance abuse issues. Messy affairs. And his appointment to the board of Ukraine’s natural gas company for which he displayed no expertise beyond his father’s VP position — receiving $50,000 per month for his services. Nice work if you can get it!
Numerous women have come forth and castigated Joe Biden for his unwarranted “touchy-feely” behavior. While acknowledging that he would try to do better, he is “not sorry for anything I’ve ever done . . . it’s just who I am.”
With a potential nominee pool of 42 million Democratic voters, 232 congressmen, 47 senators, and 24 state governors, Team Trump is surely puzzled, but rejoicing that the Democratic establishment settled on the befuddled Tweedledum as the president’s opponent in November.
