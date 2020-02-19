By Peter Hain
Hain is a retired CIA agent. He lives at Smith Mountain Lake.
Do you ever wonder how politicians go about shooting themselves in the foot? If so, take lessons from California’s truth-challenged Democratic congressman Adam Schiff and his equally duplicitous sidekick, Jerry Nadler (D-NY). Cloak yourself with fantasies expounded by wrathful House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Then you will be empowered to slavishly support losing causes, lose no sleep over ignoring your constituents back home, and succeed in energizing the opposition. Ah, politics!
Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, relishes his role as habitual leaker and media maven, but thoroughly dishonored himself and his party’s image, first as partisan cheerleader behind the Mueller investigation and recently as grandstanding House manager of the Trump impeachment trial. His annoying message: “There is ample evidence of collusion in plain sight — undoubtedly there is collusion.” Fact is, Mueller concluded otherwise after a two-year, $32 million probe instigated by Democrats. Schiff topped off his delusions with his final remarks at the Senate impeachment trial where he demanded a “lofty appeal to history and legacy” . . . but found bipartisan enthusiasm lacking.
Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, seemingly miffed by Schiff’s dominant role in the trenches of anti-Trump warfare, chose the high road by championing constitutional issues — ingenuously proclaiming “very substantial evidence” that President Trump is “guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.” Not a lot of sympathy for those charges in the Senate, however, because the lawmakers voted overwhelmingly against removing the President.
Speaker Pelosi orchestrated these shenanigans after earlier declaring that she was “not for impeachment . . . unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path.” However, saddled with humiliating defeats in Judge Kavanagh’s SCOTUS nomination and the Mueller investigation, Democrats pulled out all the stops to denigrate Trump by any shallow means. Enter the whistleblower whose allegations were so flimsy, and a House trial so indelibly partisan, that not a single Republican voted for impeachment. Pelosi’s acolytes, Schiff and Nadler, played their roles to perfection, as viewed by the hyperactive left, while others labeled the duo as “buffoons.”
If she didn’t realize it before, Pelosi became fully aware that removal of the president was a pipe dream. Yet, her party’s uninspiring group of presidential wannabes were bogged down into attacking each other and offered few programs that resonate with intelligent voters. Thus, House Democrats argued that removing President Trump was necessarily a matter of urgent national interest. But Pelosi sat on the impeachment articles for a month before sending them to the Senate, knowing full well that Republicans held a 53-47 majority and that the 67 votes necessary to remove the President were not there.
The Democrats’ strategy, if it could be called that, has been all about getting a leg up on the Nov. 3 election. However, despite the non-stop harassment, Trump kept pedal to the medal and carved out significant policy successes vis-à-vis the economy, unemployment, immigration, terrorism, and the appointment of a historic number of federal judges. What’s more his approval rating of 49% is at an all time high, 94% among Republicans, and 42% among Independents.
By taking the low road for three years, the House’s Democratic leadership has cast an ominous cloud over their chances in November. In comparison, the President can cautiously look forward to re-election, perhaps by a landslide.
