By Andy Haas
Haas is a retired broadcast engineer from ABC News in Washington, D.C. He lives in Vinton.
The excellent op-ed piece remembering the biggest naval battle ever by John Long (“75 years since biggest naval battle ever,” Oct. 17) serves well to remind us of the skill and successes of our Navy on the anniversary of a battle critical to the outcome of World War II.
I offer a vignette which demonstrates how the selfless sacrifice of a few played a critical role in this huge battle:
In October 1944, Gen. Douglas MacArthur was working to make good his words, “I shall return,” to the people of the Philippines. To support him, Adm. Raymond Spruance had sailed to the Philippines, and discharged MacArthur’s soldiers onto the island of Samar on the Gulf of Leyte. Leaving these troops under the protection of a small group of destroyers and escort or “jeep” carriers, Spruance and his subordinate, Adm. William “Bull” Halsey, then directed their concern to finding and attacking the body of the main Japanese fleet.
The Navy really had scant idea of where the Japanese were or what their plans might be. As it turned out, the Japanese had three plans to defeat MacArthur’s invasion, by approaching from three different directions:
Two different Japanese fleets were to make a wide circle around to the west of the Philippines, and then head south behind MacArthur’s landing force. Once behind the Philippines, one fleet (Adm. Takeo Kurita’s) was to “sneak in through the back door” to attack Samar by threading through islands to the west.
The second Japanese fleet (Adms. Kiyohide Shima and Shoji Nishimura), was to continue farther south, ultimately to turn east through another passage, and then attack unexpectedly from the south of the invasion beaches.
To divert Spruance and Halsey’s attention from these, a third “decoy fleet” (Adm. Jisaburo Ozawa), with aircraft carriers nearly devoid of aircraft, was to steam southwest toward Leyte from the home islands.
For Halsey, “the bait worked!” When a scout plane radioed back to the fleet the message of “Enemy Carriers sighted!”, Halsey’s ships took off to the north in pursuit of the “decoy fleet.”
With Halsey off in pursuit of the decoy fleet, Kurita’s force, led by the monstrous Yamato with its huge 18” guns, plus three additional battleships and eight cruisers with guns of 8” to 16”, plus another 11 destroyers, were then free to overwhelm the small defenders of the troops on the beaches of Samar. They could easily sink our smaller ships while remaining well beyond the range of our destroyers’ smaller 5” guns. They would then be able to destroy the U.S. troops on shore.
Kurita, however, had not reckoned on the will of Lt. Cmdr. Ernest E. Evans and the USS Johnston. At 376 feet in length, the little destroyer was less than 1/20th the size of the Yamato, but to Evans and the Johnston, their duty was clear, and at 07:50 on the morning of October 25th, 1944, the Johnston headed straight into the Japanese fleet, laying down smoke to screen the little Jeep carriers, and firing at every enemy in range. Our other destroyers followed the Johnston against Kurita’s fleet, but Evans was first.
Within an hour, the Johnston’s bridge was destroyed, and Evans had two fingers of his left hand blown off. Moving to an auxiliary rudder control, Evans continued to fight, and the Johnston continued to take heavy hits. Gunnery Officer Lt. Robert C. Hagen observed that, “It felt like little David without his slingshot!” The Johnston managed to launch all 10 torpedoes and blow the bow off the Japanese cruiser Kongo, but the Johnston was ultimately sunk at 10:10 a.m., after engaging the enemy for only a bit more than two hours.
However, during this ferocious defense, Kurita concluded that the attacking U.S. destroyers had to be a much larger and more dangerous force, and accordingly withdrew his fleet to preserve his vessels for another day! The troops on Samar were saved and the subsequent retaking of the Philippines became history.
Of the 327-man crew of the Johnston, only 136 were able to abandon ship, and of these, some 92 were never heard from again, including Evans. (There were only 44 survivors.)
The ship received the Presidential Unit Citation, and Evans was posthumously awarded the congressional Medal of Honor. Their memory exemplifies the finest traditions of Admiral Farragut, John Paul Jones, and The U.S. Navy
It would be well to remember on this Thursday, Oct. 24th, not only the impressive victory of American forces some 75 years ago, but also the selfless dedication of those who enabled the victory, and the cost paid by those who did not live to see its outcome.
