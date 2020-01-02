By K. E. Grubbs Jr.
Grubbs is a writer based in Arlington. He is the former editorial and commentary director of The Orange County Register in California.
When you think of a lagoon, you think of a shallow, pondlike body of water fed by a larger one — a lake or a sea. It could be surrounded by sand dunes or, better yet, vegetation — the latter naturally engaging in photosynthesis, or turning carbon dioxide into oxygen.
We all love lagoons, capitalists and Green New Dealers alike.
Sometimes government bureaucrats love lagoons so much they smother them with protection, killing jobs thereby. But that’s another story.
Recently, in Clinton, North Carolina, Smithfield Farms, the famous ham people, and Dominion Energy launched a joint-venture renewable energy project featuring environmentally friendly lagoons. The lagoons are covered in order to trap CO2 and methane.
The lagoons, shallow ponds of hog manure, are so unobtrusive that no land-use czar can complain. If the byproduct of those tasty Virginia hams troubles your conscience, you may now enter the comfort zone.
What happens in the covered lagoon, if not quite as essential to the planet’s survival as photosynthesis, is a process that revolutionizes the production of energy. It turns hog farm waste into renewable, odorless natural gas, which, transported through a vast network of whistle-clean pipelines, contributes in an environmentally salutary way to our energy independence.
Yes, this is truly amazing.
Contrast this with provisions of the Green New Deal, the plan floating in the House of Representatives to combat climate change. Both acknowledge that farm animal flatulence — methane — alters the earth’s atmosphere in ways unhealthy to humans and other living creatures.
The Green New Dealers should love the lagoons. But will they?
When the Environmental Projection Agency recently eased methane regulations, they and their media friends gasped in their habitual end-of-the-world hysteria. You would think the only thing standing between the planet and the Apocalypse was an army of bureaucrats, their tacit premise being that private-sector initiatives are useless.
Being a product of the political imagination, the Green New Deal calls for radical reductions in the number of farm animals while nannyishly stoking the fantasies of vegetarians and vegans. The economic and dietary consequences of such fanaticism are too dire to contemplate.
Again, can they celebrate something positive that was procreated in the private sector? We may hope.
The Smithfield-Dominion partnership, called “Align Renewable Natural Gas” (Align), ingeniously multiplies benefits for farmers, food processors, consumers, local governments, energy producers, and on and on.
The planet itself will repay the love. This new technology creates jobs and bring us to energy independence, as Align does manifestly.
It’s exciting when entrepreneurs solve farm waste issues while adding substantially to the nation’s energy reserves. It is creativity unchained as only happens in the private sector.
With 19 farms committed in our beloved Virginia, 48 in North Carolina, and 26 in Utah, Align projects that in the early stage its RNG will produce enough energy to “reliably power about 14,000 homes,” reducing greenhouse gas emissions to the equivalent of “taking almost 120,000 passenger vehicles off the road, or planting about 14 million new trees.”
Adding to the enthusiasm, Align notes that, methane estimated to be 25 times stronger than carbon as a greenhouse gas, we may happily imagine how it outpaces other, politically approved carbon reduction measures.
Coercive scheming versus creative thinking. When politicians plan, they invariably limit your choices and restrict your freedoms. When the private sector invents, the creative act itself produces a cornucopia of choices. And those choices in turn create a multiplicity of jobs.
Consumers will continue to benefit from a steady stream of reliable, comparatively cheap electricity, but Smithfield’s socially responsible commitment also drives this truly green new deal and stamps it as private initiative from alpha to omega.
This is cause for celebration and time to salute and applaud Dominion and Smithfield for aligning us with a more prosperous renewable future. How do you like your ham? Brown mustard? Red pepper jelly? In terms of the environment, if not your waistline, it’s guilt-free.
It’s about the freedom to create a clean and healthy planet.
Well done, Align. Well done indeed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.