By Morgan Griffith
Morgan represents the 9th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a Republican from Salem
Oct. 24 marks one year since the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act was signed into law.
The SUPPORT Act was a major step forward in the Federal Government’s response to the opioid crisis. It approached the issue through a fact-based, comprehensive, and compassionate approach.
As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over health care, I worked with my colleagues to advance this important legislation. Cooperation between Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate produced this landmark law to address the opioid crisis that has afflicted so many communities, both in Virginia and across the country.
Many of us have experienced the crisis at a personal level, with family members or friends who have battled addiction. But Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) data from 2006 to 2012, reported this summer by the Washington Post, provided shocking numbers underlining the severe impact on our Commonwealth.
Two jurisdictions I represent in the U.S. House of Representatives were among the highest recipients of prescription pain pills per person. Norton received 306 pills per person, and Martinsville received 242 pills per person.
Among the SUPPORT Act’s goals was to prevent such staggering quantities of opioids from flooding our cities and towns again.
Its provisions include language I introduced to improve state Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs).
PDMPs are databases that monitor prescriptions. The information on prescribing behavior they provide can guide health policy decisions.
The SUPPORT Act aimed to enhance the value and effectiveness of PDMPs. It encouraged Medicaid providers to integrate the use of PDMPs into their health care services. Of particular relevance to our area, it incentivized the sharing of information between states. In a place like Southwest Virginia, which borders several states, data from across state lines can fill in the gaps about prescription histories.
Accurate, up-to-date information provided by PDMPs and other resources would help us to spot earlier alarming trends like the excessive prescriptions that first spawned the opioid epidemic.
Preventing future misuse of prescription opioids was only one of the SUPPORT Act’s priorities. It also authorized more support for treating addiction.
I am optimistic about a program included in the law to increase the number of comprehensive opioid recovery centers. Addiction is a highly personal struggle, and overcoming it requires individualized treatment. Comprehensive treatment centers provide patients with a wide variety of services that help them not only beat addiction but stay on the right path and reenter the workforce.
I have heard firsthand from people who have struggled with addiction about the value of this approach. Although none of the comprehensive treatment centers authorized by the SUPPORT Act are located in the Ninth District, I believe that those established by the law will prove their value and lead to more in the places of the country most in need of them.
The SUPPORT Act also included enforcement tools for the Federal Government to fight illegal fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that poses a significant danger today.
The anniversary of the SUPPORT Act’s enactment is a time to take stock of what has worked and to consider how to build on its achievements.
One way is to continue examining the roots of the crisis. Bipartisan investigations in the Energy and Commerce Committee uncovered the extent of pill dumping in small West Virginia towns, where drug distributors shipped enormous orders of pills and the DEA failed to act. We have also examined apparent misbehavior by the drug manufacturers.
The results of these investigations will guide our next steps. So will oversight of the implementation of the SUPPORT Act’s provisions.
The SUPPORT Act was the product of a united effort because it was a response to a national crisis. It was a notable legislative achievement, but it is not the end of the fight against opioid abuse. The struggle against addiction continues in too many lives today.
As we move forward, the defining features of the SUPPORT Act – fact-based, comprehensive, and compassionate – must continue to guide our approach to the opioid crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.