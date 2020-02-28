By David Goodwin and Philip Scott
Goodwin is president of the Association of Christian Classical Schools. Scott is in-house counsel for the Association of Christian Schools International.
Christian school leaders and church pastors typically prefer to stay out of divisive political debates because they want to focus on their mission of feeding the souls and minds of families who come to them for spiritual nourishment.
That’s why what’s happening this week is so remarkable — pastors and headmasters of religious schools are taking time out of their schedule to personally visit the State Capitol and wait for hours for a chance to give their perspective. And thousands of families who attend these churches or send their children to their religious schools also are sending out urgent alerts and contacting state representatives.
As the leaders of Christian school associations (Association of Christian Schools International and Association of Christian Classical Schools), we represent more than 3,000 schools nationwide and serve nearly 20,000 students in Virginia alone. So we’ll be adding our voices to these efforts. We admit, it’s rare for us to speak out publicly like this on a policy issue. So why are we — and so many others — taking this unusual step?
Because we truly believe Virginia legislators are about to take a dangerous step that will seriously harm Christian schools and ministries for years to come. We’ve all heard the warnings from liberal leaders about “separation of church and state” — and yet, they are about to take action that will force the state into the church, basically making our state government the new chief church regulator.
This would be done through sweeping legislation that treats most churches, ministries and private religious schools exactly the same as secular “places of public accommodation,” subjecting them to LGBT “nondiscrimination” requirements.
Let us make clear that we believe in nondiscrimination: Every Christian school and church leader we know has a heart for opening their doors to all in need of Jesus’ unconditional love, regardless of how individuals identify politically or sexually. At the same time, we’re equally passionate about our freedom and duty to follow biblical principles — and two thousand years of Christian ethics — on marriage and sexuality.
But the currently proposed laws would essentially force Christian schools like ours to renounce their cherished beliefs to continue operating in the communities we serve. You’ll hear proponents of the bills explaining that they include protections for Christian organizations to hire people of like-minded faith. But what they neglect to add is that the measures do not have any protections for Christian ministries and schools who want to actually align the conduct of their employees — or their school discipline codes — with the core biblical beliefs they teach.
So, in practice, Christian schools could be forced to retain teachers, for example, who aren’t practicing sexual abstinence outside of marriage or a guidance counselor advising children toward hormones and surgeries to change the sex given to them by God. The measures also would force Christian schools to allow behavior in school bathrooms, sleeping and changing areas, and showers that openly conflict with biblical teaching on gender and sexuality.
If we truly value diversity in our state, can’t we also allow a safe place for faith-based perspectives — especially when it comes to something as basic as the right to choose a Christian education?
Why would our state leaders want to force Christian schools to, in essence, divorce their mission from the very principles that inspire them to serve children in the first place? Our Christian educators — and the families they serve —a re motivated by belief in a God that loves each child as a unique creation. That’s what draws these families to these schools in the first place — they are searching for an education option that reflects their families’ spiritual values and serves their children’s unique needs.
This legislation secularizes every ministry and removes all diversity, in favor of a government-approved, one-size-fits-all belief.
We need more diversity, not less. We need more Christians serving in our communities, not fewer. So, on behalf of our Christian schools in Virginia, I call upon legislators to vote against legislation that has the effect of prohibiting people of faith from offering compassionate services in the public square. But at the very least, we ask for more explicit protections for religious organizations that make clear churches and schools can continue operating according to their deeply held religious tenets on marriage and sexuality.
