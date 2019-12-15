By Attila Gokbudak
Gokbudak is a Turkish-American Salem resident who was born and raised in Roanoke. He lived in Turkey as a child and speaks fluent Turkish. Gokbudak is also a former journalist and teacher.
They have been friends from Day One.
President Donald Trump, 73, let the world know this when holding a joint press conference with his counter-part President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 65, of Turkey, in the White House on Nov. 13.
To any reporter in the room the differences between the two men came forth not upon studying the two men and their firm guarded body language but through their wives. Melania Trump, 49, is a tall Slovenian emigre who was once a runway fashion model. Emine Erdogan, 64, who wears a head-scarf is both shorter and a year older than her strongman husband.
But, one could strongly maintain that the contrasts between Trump and Erdogan cease there.
To fully grasp the similarities between the two right-wing leaders one must recognize the striking similarities between our country and Turkey. For the American right this is challenging because this means accepting the cultural overlaps between stateside evangelism here and conservative Muslims there. For the American left seeing the commonalities seven times zone away means recognizing that global warming concerns come across as elitist in West Virginia; conversely the Western lifestyle of Istanbul is viewed with resentment in Yozgat.
On Oct. 19 on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Kayseri, a central Turkish city known for its carpets, President Erdogan gave a rousing partisan speech in the center of the city with a backdrop of flags and nationalist songs as his government had just irked our country by invading Syria several days earlier.
The geographic setting of the speech probably didn’t register with those who saw clips on NBC News that evening here though the image of a rally with a mosque in the background and in front of women in head scarves conveys the full grasp that Erdogan has with the half of Turkey that hold such views. Kayseri also was chosen because the city happens to be home to a large base of blue collar industrial workers who go to mosque every Friday. The city is nostalgic for Erdogan as he gave a historic confrontational address in Kayseri against the secular establishment in the early 2000s.
Erdogan drew early support even from some liberals as he had been imprisoned for alleged Islamic indoctrination in the late 1990s. Upon his release, Erdogan, who has likewise imprisoned ideological opponents in more recent years, was thus able to quickly catch fire with the then alienated, struggling working class Muslim right.
On July 17 of this year, President Trump made a grand entrance to a packed house in Greenville, NC, as country singer Lee Greenwood’s familiar anthem “God Bless the USA” played in the background. On Nov. 4 of this year, Greenwood himself would personally sing his trademark song for Trump at a virtually identical rally in Lexington, Ky.
Like Erdogan in Kayseri, the Trump speech in Grenville emphasized key talking points to promote his political agenda. Both leaders place emphasis on God, the military, patriotism, economic needs, while simultaneously vilifying opposition parties and the outside world.
In Turkey, conservatives emphasize their talking points on fighting the PKK, the militant, far-left Kurdish group which has bases outside Turkish territory in both northern Syria. Here the current emphasis by Republicans tends to focus more on guns, abortion, and gay marriage. But, in both aspects these issues help unite the right’s strategic base like Tulsa here or Sivas province there.
Immigration concerns also front and center for both men and their followers. For Erdogan, this means Syrian refugees. For Trump, this means migrants from Mexico.
Bellwether jurisdictions are also of vital interest to both. For Trump, the July speech was likely selected because Trump narrowly won North Carolina in 2016. Erdogan, for his part, traveled to Yalova, a politically divided port city of just over 100,000 (virtually the same as Roanoke), for a key speech in June, 2018.
In Yalova, Erdogan told the crowd to ‘look at everything I’ve done for you.’ Those on the other side of Turkey’s cultural divide think of Erdogan as a man who has used a failed 2016 coup attempt to further spread his authoritarian style of governance, yet he survives.
In a Youtube ad, Trump utilizes the Democratic-lead House impeachment hearings as leverage to unite his citizen brigade. Though their mutual nationalist supporters may well disdain the other country, one can perhaps objectively conclude that the links between the two men will likely continue regardless of where they will be a full decade from now.
No, Attila, conservatives are not making a grand stand on same sex marriage. Gun rights? Yes, a protected, constitutional right. I think your narrative comparing Erdogan/Trump is off base and likely steeped in long familial animosity towards the leadership in Turkey.
