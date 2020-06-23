By Glenn Gilmer
Gilmer is a board member of The Salem Avenue Neighborhood Business Association.
The Salem Avenue Neighborhood Business Association is an organization of business and residential stake holders on Salem Avenue between 2nd and 5th streets downtown. Our neighborhood is visibly different from the central business district, brought into sharper contrast by The Roanoke Times wall over Salem Avenue. We’ve often said it feels like you’re entering a different world when driving under it to our side. Nonetheless, we’ve overcome its presence and our infrastructure differences to create one of the most vibrant, creative and successful historic neighborhoods in the city.
Our organization formed in reaction to the city’s proposal to make an outdoor bus transfer facility the dominant feature of our small-scale neighborhood and the first impression for visitors coming to see us. We have legitimate concerns that it would not only damage the value of our investments, but also suppress quality future development. The proposed location is a unique property for downtown given its large size and location, both out of the flood zone and in an Opportunity Zone. There is no question it has a higher and better use as the gateway to our neighborhood and for City of Roanoke taxpayers.
The Opportunity Zone, launched in 2018, is a program that provides tax breaks to investors who transfer recently realized capital gains into qualified funds. These funds put money into real estate projects and businesses located in specially designated, economically distressed areas, with a goal of boosting jobs and housing.
The program is working. A Feb. 20 article by Mark Heschmeyer in CoStar News showed land prices per square foot in Opportunity Zones have outperformed land prices nationally.
In addition:
n Multifamily prices in Opportunity Zones jumped about 16% last year over 2018 compared to national per unit prices falling 7.5% from 2018.
n Hotel prices per room in Opportunity Zones have increased 45% since the end of 2017 compared to 11% nationally.
Heschmeyer puts it in very simple terms: Apartments and hotels attract renters and visitors. Those types of developments catalyze demand for office space and retail businesses, the type of activity and density our neighborhood and downtown craves.
A land study of the proposed outdoor bus station site shows it could hold 200+ apartments, outdoor green space, the largest covered bus stop downtown and an enhanced promenade leading from Salem Avenue to the entrance of the Virginia Transportation Museum. A project of this size and scale would generate an estimated $200,000 in annual assessed tax revenue per year. It would spur quality rehabilitation of the historic storefronts across the street while creating a memorable first impression as visitors travel through the Roanoke Times wall and into our neighborhood.
Or if city leaders get their way, a property surrounded by more than $30 million in recent private development will come off the tax rolls for the next 25+ years for a bus transfer facility that could exist on significantly cheaper and less marketable land. It doesn’t have to happen. We can and should demand better from our elected and appointed officials. Our most valuable land should be put to the highest and best use while generating a return for Roanoke taxpayers. Our infrastructure, schools and future depend on it. It is not only in our best interest to see the new bus station relocate elsewhere, but in every Roanoke citizen’s best interest, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.