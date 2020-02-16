By Bob Gibson
Virginia’s 2020 General Assembly session is hurtling toward its scheduled March 7 adjournment in an effort by its new majority Democrats to make up for lost time and pass bills rarely allowed out of committees in recent years.
Legislation to decriminalize marijuana possession and bills to make voting easier are rocketing toward Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk faster than their Democratic sponsors dreamed possible even last year when Republicans still held two-seat majorities in both chambers and routinely gave such bills a swift and timely Richmond dispatch.
What a difference an election can make in a state with demographic and political change coming fast.
New Democratic majorities of 55-45 in the House of Delegates and 21-19 in the Virginia Senate reflect growing suburban and Northern Virginia voting clout and are advancing bills for which they feel years of pent-up demand.
Knowing they can’t get everything on a long list of priorities in a 60-day session, Democrats are picking lots of low-hanging fruit and even shaking branches of harder to harvest bounty.
Red-flag gun bills that would allow police or family members to seek a court order to temporarily remove guns from a home if they feel a gun owner would harm himself or others are advancing despite strong rural resistance in much of Virginia.
Polling shows strong majority voter support statewide for a red-flag law as well as universal background checks, increasing the state minimum wage, decriminalizing pot and no-excuse early voting, according to Christopher Newport University polling expert Quentin Kidd.
Even handfuls of GOP lawmakers are jumping on board some of the more popular Democratic bills, such as decriminalizing possession of small amounts of pot. Nine Republicans in the House joined Democrats in advancing Del. James Jones’ bill to set a $25 fine for possession of small amounts of pot instead of a potential jail term.
Kidd said that 83 percent of Virginia voters favor such a change, including Democrats (95 percent), Republicans (70 percent), and African-Americans (91 percent).
Democrats had decided earlier in the session not to push for outright legalization of marijuana this year, but that goal is clearly planned for the near future.
An example of a push for difficult-to-harvest political fruit that died this session involved attempts by some Democrats to repeal Virginia’s right-to-work law. A top goal of unions, the issue is still controversial among Democrats with Northam and some senators opposed to any quick demise of this law that enjoys widespread business support.
Democrats are decreasing restrictions on abortion clinics, approving the long-delayed Equal Rights Amendment and setting staged increases in the state minimum wage, which has stayed static for years at $7.25 per hour.
An analysis published by CNU’s Kidd found widespread support for the broad goal of increasing the minimum wage, with 72 percent in favor overall and very strong majorities across all demographic lines. With 96 percent of Democrats in favor, Republicans were evenly split, but raising wages gets much stickier when details such as how soon and among which sets of workers are considered, according to the analysis.
Democrats are passing bills intended to make voting easier, including measures to extend early voting, make absentee voting a process that anyone can participate in without needing an excuse and extend voter registration through election day for same-day voting with more options for identification than a photo-ID driver’s license.
The state also is dropping Lee-Jackson Day as a holiday and adding election day in November, which also could boost voter turnout.
Virginia’s second-highest statewide total of Confederate war memorials and statues now appears likely to take a hit as bills to allow local control of such statues have passed in the House and Senate and have the governor’s support.
Many of Virginia’s Confederate monuments were erected decades after the Civil War during the period of Jim Crow laws being adopted to strip rights from the state’s African-American citizens, including the right to vote.
Virginia’s 110 Confederate monuments trail only Georgia’s 114 such statues with many prominently standing silent guard to the state’s courthouses.
Charlottesville, Norfolk and Richmond are among the cities trying to remove Confederate statues from prominent public spaces and parks.
There is no loss of irony in how Democrats, the former party of racial segregation from the Civil War to the 1960s in Virginia, are leading the charge to remove the trappings of the Lost Cause while Republicans, once the great civil rights party of Lincoln, are fighting the bills to allow localities to remove Confederate statues.
Demographic and political change have ensured that former U.S. Sen. and Gov. Harry Flood Byrd is no longer a welcome symbol of Virginia’s Democrats. Many question whether Lincoln is still a true symbol of the state’s GOP.
Gibson is communications director and senior researcher at the University of Virginia’s Cooper Center for Public Service. The opinions expressed here are his own and not necessarily those of the Cooper Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.