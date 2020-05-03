By Lewis Garnett
For thirty years I’d dreaded the question.
She wore a blousy shirt that resembled an American flag and stood at the entrance to a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial. She handed me a brochure, then pummeled me with four words:
Are you a veteran?
Suddenly, I was ten years old again, standing on the courthouse lawn. Men in flat-pressed uniforms marched by in lockstep. Other men in VFW and American Legion hats gave speeches I didn’t understand, but knew were important.
My father taught me the manual of arms, him with his .22, me with my popgun. I felt empowered, safe, patriotic.
School days opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
At ball games I got to know high school boys by their names over the loud speaker. Later I’d hear how those same boys had joined up and how proud their parents were. I’d see them coming home, standing up straight, taking on the world as adults.
But by the time I reached high school, the TV news was full of soldiers running past the camera, sweaty beyond belief, hunched over in the tall Asian grass. A helmeted Walter Cronkite would describe the fighting with a circumspect sadness, a futility unspoken yet inescapable.
College students rioted. National Guardsmen shot and killed several students at Kent State.
The term “generation gap” distinguished those who start wars from those who must fight them.
“Draft dodgers” escaped to Canada and were labeled traitors, but with a cautious undercurrent of support.
The radio played both “Billie, Don’t Be a Hero” and “The Ballad of the Green Beret.” Hollywood once again placed combat troops under command of John Wayne.
Our government divided young men based on academics. On graduation, I could go to college or Vietnam.
College was both praised for its occupational value and demeaned for harboring draft dodgers, rabble rousers and ivory tower academics. College gave a young man license to drink a beer with his father, but did not erect his posture, did not place confidence in his voice.
My school required two years of ROTC. I learned to distinguish rank and to drill with my feet. But I also learned to change out of uniform, to escape the eye-born laughter of upperclassmen who had run the gauntlet.
On campus, military service was ridiculed, while off campus it portended death in a far-off rice paddy, a life of disability or coming home to taunts of “baby killer” and relentless nightmares.
Over cafeteria coffee, fatigue-jacketed vets told me of prostitutes spreading incurable disease, of rampant drug use and inept lieutenants whose orders were openly defied. They laughed, but were betrayed by soul-tired eyes.
Richard Nixon escalated the war, then just gave up. It wasn’t over, but was winding down.
On graduation I dutifully notified my draft board, but did not volunteer and was not called. I started my career and waited for the recognition flare of manhood.
It never came.
I trudged on, knowing I’d made the only sane choice available.
At the exhibit, I heard the question from the flag-draped girl. Unable to look her in the eye, I answered in a voice firm, but flat, nearly lifeless:
No.
I walked the exhibit. I read names. I stared at service photographs, into the eyes of teenagers already death-masked. A wheelchaired soldier explained how the dates of the war were documented by the dates of its dead — panel by panel, row by row.
Fifty-eight thousand of them.
I had earned no right to be there, not even to stand before them. I could never appreciate their sacrifice, their hopelessness, their abject slavery — gladiators in a system gone mad.
I prayed they never knew the futility of their deaths.
I accepted a slip of paper from an attendant, borrowed a pencil and made a rubbing of the name of a young man who, according to the record, had his home near where I went to college.
For all I knew, he was denied admission, then died in my place.
He and I and millions of other young Americans had come of age during a horrid time.
Let us never forget, so that we never repeat such a travesty.
