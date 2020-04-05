By Jim Garden
Garden is a carpenter and tilesetter from Montgomery County.
As we approach our November elections we are getting a lesson in the fragility of our financial system and, soon, quite possibly our healthcare system as well.
After 2008 Boeing was helped in innumerable ways by TARP and QE. What did the Boeing choose to do with the “second chance” granted (ultimately) by the taxpayer? Rather than invest productively, they chose to employ “financial engineering”: (a) buy-back stock (b) increase dividends © cut Research & Development. A June 2019 headline read: “Boeing Enhances Shareholder Wealth Through Share Repurchases.” Really? Over what time frame?
In a fierce competition with Airbus, they added more debt to their cash (courtesy of the Federal Reserve rates), and bought back $43 BILLION in shares between 2013 and 2019. So the “value” of the stock was partially built on debt, while simultaneously sabotaging their future worth (no safe new jet) and their possible existence (lawsuits). Most tragically they chose not to invest in the new airliner that the market was calling for and had to use duct tape to modify the 737 into the 737 MAX.
(1) What if Boeing had invested productively in a new aircraft design (the reason Boeing exists, no?), not financial shenanigans. The 737 MAX crashes and subsequent tragedy and unending legal actions could arguably have been avoided, and Boeing would be more competitive with Airbus in the future.
(2) What if Boeing had saved something for the proverbial rainy day instead of manipulating its share price and handing out lavish dividends. Boeing would not be maxing out their revolving lines of credit ($13.8 billion) and their lobbyists begging at the White House ($60 billion).
From flyover America I would suggest that the institutional shareholders, private equity groups and other money managers (aka “big political donors”) running these corporations don’t see the world in terms of “red” versus “blue.” They donate to both sides, and see the world in shades of “green.”
Boeing “made their bed” and now is asking the taxpayer for a new bed. And the worst of it (yes, their behavior actually DOES get worse) is that they quickly drop their empty, emotion-provoking rhetoric about the need for “free market capitalism” and try to extort the American people over the loss of “jobs.” Yes, what these corporations are doing is nothing less than extortion: “Your money or your life (job)!”
In sum, the structure of our current financial “industry” is clearly parasitic. If a company actually does have cash on hand, or is behaving in a responsible manner (resiliency does cost money) that simply makes them a “mark.” The robber-barons have computer programs and quants to hunt them down, and suck them dry of equity, slashing and burning costs, including R&D and jobs. Once bled, the company either declares bankruptcy or is kicked to the curb; battered, weakened, loaded up with debt, and soon to be handing out pink slips.
The Federal Reserve has no choice but to once again pull out their duct tape and baling wire, and attempt to stitch together the damage of their cronies. But just like in 2008, the results will undoubtedly include: the unproductive parasites keep their ill-gotten gains; there will be no substantial changes to the system; there will be zero accountability to people in charge. These so-called solutions will amount to a privatization of benefits to those on top of the pyramid while spreading the costs out on the general populace. Like it or not, it’s a version of “socialism,” and it is currently alive and doing very, very well in America, thank you very much!
I am writing to implore you to please look beyond the simple “red” versus “blue,” “liberal” versus “conservative” labels. Our world is not that simple. Instead, take a moment to think of what’s going on BEHIND these labels? Does our attacking each other stop the parasites from bleeding us? Cui Bono? — who benefits from the system as now structured? Which candidate actually seems to have your interests in mind? Who values justice, fairness and a level playing field and has demonstrated this in their past behavior? Who will hold people responsible for their actions and decisions, holding them accountable? Most of the world don’t get a chance to make this decision, but can we please get past all the emotion and manipulation and name-calling and make it a thoughtful decision. Vote your interest, whatever that may be, not somebody else’s interest. Democracy does takes work, thoughtful work.
