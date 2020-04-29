By Andy Bruns
Bruns is publisher of The Roanoke Times
I started my new role as the publisher of The Roanoke Times right in the middle of all this COVID-19 craziness, and it has been challenging to say the least.
Normally, three weeks into a new position like this I would have met nearly everyone on the team face to face; right now I have nearly the entire second floor of our building to myself as most folks work remotely. Normally, by now I would have already met numerous business, nonprofit and elected leaders face to face; so far none of that has happened, although I am really looking forward to the time when I get that opportunity.
There is nothing normal about what we are all going through, and it is going to take something way beyond a normal effort to overcome. So what can all of us do to help?
The answer to that is complex and likely still to be determined, as we are still discovering the magnitude of the impact to our region. But I’ll take a shot. First, we can do our best to stay safe by practicing social distancing, good hygiene and common sense to allow our medical professionals the opportunity to treat those who get this awful virus. But maybe even more importantly we can start to think about life in a “post-lockdown” world, and what we can do to make sure we get back on our feet as soon as possible.
One of our most important missions here at The Roanoke Times is to keep the community informed in a timely fashion, and we take that role extremely seriously. I promise we will continue to do everything we can, with everything and everyone we’ve got, to deliver on that mission each and every day, both in our daily print edition and on our website, www.roanoke.com
Another important mission of ours is to support the local economy and help to make the region the best place to live, work and play. We are well aware that a healthy local business economy has been, and always will be, the lifeblood of our company. One example of our efforts on that front is our recently announced matching-grant program for local businesses to help them market themselves through these trying times.(roanoke.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html) Another is our Buy Local gift card purchase portal, where you can infuse some of your favorite local companies with some cash during these critical times and enjoy your purchase at a later time if they’re not open just yet. (localbusiness.lee.net/)
So what can we do as individuals? First, we can all start being just a bit kinder to one another; these are tough enough times already without adding a bunch of nasty behavior on top. We can sincerely say “thank you” to the folks on the front lines — from the delivery person, to the truck driver, to the folks stocking the shelves, to the medical professionals, to the folks cleaning our facilities, to your newspaper carrier — the list goes on and on. A lot of these folks are not getting rich doing it, and it’s not lost on me who is considered “essential” these days. Also keep in mind those folks who have been extremely impacted financially by this virus — those who have lost their jobs, been furloughed or forced to shut down their businesses — many are terrified right now.
Not everyone is scraping by, though. There are plenty of folks out there who still have money in the bank and/or a steady paycheck coming in, so there’s one last thing I would like to ask them if I may be so bold. Those of you who can afford to do so, BUY SOMETHING from a LOCAL business! If you were thinking about trading cars, but hadn’t gotten around to it yet, do it now. If you had been thinking about hiring a landscaper to redesign your yard, do it now. Grab takeout from your favorite restaurant as often as possible. Whatever you were thinking about buying, if you can afford it, please buy it now…LOCALLY. I’m not talking about going on Amazon and blowing a bunch of money; Jeff Bezos does not need your help. And I’m not telling anyone to rack up their credit cards and go into debt; I’m asking those who can afford to buy something to do so, and do it quickly. Time is running out for some of our locally owned small and medium sized businesses, and they ARE the backbone of our community.
I sincerely look forward to meeting as many of you as possible … as soon as it’s allowed. In the meantime, feel free to give me a call at (540) 981-3326. I could use the company!
Thanks for reading.
