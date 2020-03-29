By Caroline B. Glickman
Glickman is The Roanoke Times Regional Editor.
Now more than ever, we need to separate fact from opinion.
Truth from rumor.
Information from hyperbole.
We hope you find The Roanoke Times a trusted destination for you to do just that amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our talented journalists have thrown themselves into this coverage 24/7, even as our own offices have emptied. Working remotely, reporters and photographers and editors have delivered article after article after article on the myriad facets of this crisis. How are our medical facilities coping with the challenge? How will the financial turmoil affect local governments? How will high school seniors still be able to graduate? And on and on and on.
And along the way, every day, we work to separate rumor from truth. Here’s an example: Some readers have told us they are impatient with our reporting, asking why we have not reported on suspected coronavirus cases in the Roanoke Valley that they have heard about. But here’s the thing: Our journalists are working on that information all the time — working to verify, check and double-check before publishing. Reliable information, we know, is the best defense against today’s uncertainty; that is our mission.
Count on that. And count on us.
The Roanoke Times has a talented staff — many with 20-plus years here — who love what they do. And love this area we have long called home.
Health reporter Luanne Rife — whose story on the front page of today’s print edition is a wonderful example of the work we do here — recently shared this with our staff:
“I cannot really think of any story in my career that has touched and affected the lives of every person who depends on us for factual coverage. There is no other newsroom of journalists I would rather tell this story with.”
It is our privilege to share that work with this community, especially during these uncertain times.
To that end, we have taken steps to help make our coverage more accessible. We have dropped limitations on the number of coronavirus-related stories non-subscribers can access on our website, www.roanoke.com. We offer a daily newsletter on COVID-19 developments that we send straight to your inbox once you sign up (at www.roanoke.com/newsletters). And most recently, we are providing our daily e-edition — the digital replica of our print newspaper — free through April 3. (Go to www.roanoke.com/eedition for details.)
We hope you find our fact-based reporting useful as we navigate this crisis together. We will continue to work hard to earn your trust every day. Count on it.
