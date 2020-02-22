Historical aficionados will immediately recognize this hoax as a P.T. Barnum classic. The scam arose as a unique solution to address space limitations at P.T. Barnum’s American Museum.
P.T. Barnum’s American Museum was so popular that people wouldn’t leave and make room for the next paying customer. Never one to miss a quick buck, P.T. put up signs that said “This Way to the Egress.” Many customers followed the signs, not realizing that Egress was a fancy word for “Exit.” Eventually exiting the building, the hapless innocents would find the door locked behind them, and if they wanted to get back in, they had to pay another admission charge!
We in Southwest virginia have the misfortune to have our very own P.T. Barnum in the persona of Jerry Falwell Jr. Jerry Falwell Jr, seeking to offset potential losses inflicted by Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed reduction in Tuition Assistance Grants awarded to Liberty’s online students, is whipping up a new stream of conservative donors by promoting rural Virginia’s secession to West Virginia. During a joint press conference, Jerry Junior called out this proposed cut as one of the primary reasons rural Virginians should secede to West Virginia. https://youtu.be/XqXUoDmDZC0.
Apparently, Jerry Junior thinks Virginian’s tax dollars should be tithed to Liberty students rather than using some of Liberty’s $2.5 billion dollars in assets to support less-privileged students. (Ambrosino, B. (2019) ‘Someone’s Gotta Tell the Freakin Truth: Jerry Falwell’s Aides Break Their Silence’, Politico, September, 2019. Available at: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/09/09/jerry-falwell-liberty-university-loans-227914)
If one considered the substance of what Jerry Jr. is proposing, the ruse becomes glaringly apparent. Donate to this cause and the candidates I sponsor and together we will elect representatives that will allow us to secede from a government that doesn’t represent us.
Yep, you read that right. This way to the Vexit.
I don’t fault Jerry Jr. for his savvy exploitation of the fearful. He is certainly not the first nor the last. The NRA and weapons manufacturers have made this practice an art form. (Waldman, P. (2016) ‘How the NRA and gun manufacturers work together to scam gun owners’, The Week, January, 2016. Available at: https://theweek.com/articles/597752/how-nra-gun-manufacturers-work-together-scam-gun-owners)
What breaks my heart is the Christian stage from which this showman practices his deception. He stands before a narrow gate that many are earnestly seeking. A ravenous wolf in sheep’s clothing directing the fearful to another gate, the gate that profits him, a wide gate that locks from behind. Matthew 7:12-22.
