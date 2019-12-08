By W. Heywood Fralin
Fralin is chairman of Medical Facilities of America Inc. and a member of the Virginia Western Educational Foundation Board of Directors.
The future is bright for the Roanoke Valley and the New River Valley regions. We are moving away from an energy and manufacturing-based economy to a knowledge-based economy. At the center of this movement are our educational institutions.
Our K-12 system is greatly improved, and our Governor’s School is excellent. The emerging Academic Health Center created through the partnership of Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic, and more recently, Radford University’s new nursing school are providing visible evidence of an exciting new economy.
Scientific and medical research has attracted world-class leaders, and all evidence indicates that the new facility for the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC will be completed this spring and bring with it more researchers who could work anywhere in the world.
One of the most important players in this movement to a knowledge-based economy is Virginia Western Community College.
Its growth not only in size, but also in stature, has been remarkable. Also extraordinary is that this growth has focused on quality.
I would like to list a few examples of these innovative visions that have become realities over the last decade:
1) The Hall Associates Career Center was the first of its kind created within Virginia’s Community Colleges.
2) Three new buildings have been completed, all focusing on our emerging knowledge-based economy. They are: the Fralin Center for Science and Health Professions; the Strauss Family Student Life Center, which is one of only two such centers in the entire community college system; and finally, the new STEM Building.
3) The creation of the Community College Access Program, which has been supported by and funded by a combination of government and industry in this region. Since its inception, CCAP has provided higher education tuition-free for 2,832 students at Virginia Western. It was the first program of this type in Virginia’s Community Colleges.
4) Virginia Western has partnered with Roanoke City and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council to launch the RAMP business accelerator as a model for growing entrepreneurship in the region. The only accelerator existing in this region, RAMP has mentored 20 startup companies and provided entrepreneurship training to an additional 50 fledgling businesses.
5) The renovation and opening of the cutting-edge Claude Moore Educational Complex, home of the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program in downtown Roanoke. Graduates of the program are in such demand that the vast majority are hired within 12 months.
6) Virginia Western also has launched Fralin Futures Finish Line Scholarships that provide funds for top students to continue their education with a focus on satisfying the workforce needs of regional employers. These innovative scholarships have drawn statewide interest from other institutions.
7) The opening of the Virginia Western Student Co-Op, fueled by Kroger, is fighting hunger among Virginia Western students. It is the first partnership of its kind for the Kroger and Kraft-Heinz companies.
8) Virginia Western has focused on the retention of students through graduation. The last numbers for the fall of 2018 show that 86 percent of the CCAP students and 75 percent of all students demonstrated successful retention. Graduation rates have increased 10% in 5 years.
9) The Virginia Western Educational Foundation has increased its rank among community colleges in Virginia in terms of the size of its assets under management from No. 14 to No. 5. The total is now $22.3 million.
All of this did not happen by accident.
There has been a recent focus on recruiting top business leaders throughout the region to serve on the Foundation Board of Directors. These accomplishments are a result of the leadership of the outstanding administration of Virginia Western and the Foundation Board of Directors, which has included visionaries like the late Dr. Charles Steger.
Together they have produced for this region one of the best community colleges in the entire system. Needless to say, I am proud of Virginia Western.
With enthusiasm, the college looks forward to the next decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.