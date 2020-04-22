By Jennifer Carroll Foy
Foy represents parts of Prince William and Stafford counties in the House of Delegates. She is a Democrat.
I am grateful to the Roanoke Times for writing a thoughtful piece about how a vote-by-mail system would impact the Commonwealth (“Why vote-by-mail might help Republicans more than Democrats,” April 16 editorial.) I have championed this issue in Virginia, asking Gov. Northam to work with the Department of Elections to consider its feasibility for our November elections if we find ourselves unable to come together in person to vote as we have historically. It is important for us to understand and develop a process by which Virginians can vote safely in the middle of a pandemic. From ensuring proper time to inform all voters on how to apply for a ballot, to examining registration deadlines, it’s of the utmost importance to gain insight into how we preserve the health of all Virginians while ensuring they can access their civil rights.
There is discussion about whether this is an issue that favors one party over the other. The reality is that there is nothing partisan about this proposal. Research shows that current vote-by-mail programs in California, Utah, and Washington do not appear to increase either party’s share of turnout. Instead, data shows an increase in voter participation overall, which is something we should always strive for. And this system is not just useful during a pandemic. This system is known to cut costs, improve election reliability, and even safeguard our elections from potential hacking. Vote-by-mail is something we must look into to ensure that all Virginians, regardless of party or background, can exercise their civil rights without fear of compromising their health, but it’s also a better way to run our elections.
Let’s bring vote-by-mail to Virginia so that we can all exercise our civil rights without fear of placing our health at risk and further spreading the virus.
