By William Fizer
Fizer is a Vietnam-era veteran and founder of Roanoke-based Lodging Technology. He resides in Roanoke County.
What is “truth”? Webster’s New World dictionary defines “truth” as “ . . . the quality of being in accordance with experience, facts, or reality; conformity with fact, reality, actual existence . . . . In my opinion, the key words are “reality, fact, existence”. “Truth” needs to be understood in the context of its surroundings when first born.
Since the 1960s, “truth” has been more elusive as courts begin interpreting “truth” without “conformity with fact, reality, or actual existence” of the original context and intent of our founding fathers and Judeo-Christian principles of the U.S.’ origins. Original founding documents still exist, available for all to read, from the Mayflower Compact to the daily Congressional Record and thousands of volumes written by Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Adams, and others. Current court rulings seem to ignore the “truth” of actual writings by real people about real events and the context and intent when written. When a fact of reality becomes a “truth” it has a fixed meaning and is not meant to be nor can it be fluid and still conform to the original reality.
Why is ‘truth” so hard to discern? The incessant clamor of social media tweets, twitters, Facebook posts, and robot-text masks “truth” like rain beating on a tin roof masks the cry of a kitten wanting to come in. People have no idea of the origin of so-called “truths” they expound or whether they are based in reality. News media used to report “news” with a straight face without editorial side comments. Now they seem to take great delight with insinuating comments that what they are reporting may not be true. (Then why are they reporting it?). They leave no doubt as to what the news organization’s management wants to get across as “truth”. (See the “Devastating Effects of Social Media Disease”, The Roanoke Times, May 16, 2016)
The average citizen now believes in “truth” that cannot be verified or proved. Truth has become “true” to suit one’s current agenda. Universities teach the writings of Homer, Plato, Julius Caesar, and others which we assume to be true. None of the original writings exist. Less than 10 copies of Plato, Herodotus, and Thucydides exist and these copies are 400 – 1350 years after the events, according to research by Josh McDowell in “New Evidence That demands a Verdict”, page 38. Yet we consider them true.
However, we have 5,686 copies of original parchment fragments and complete books and letters of the New Testament written within 50 to 200 years of the actual events. Non-Biblical historians of the 1st century, such as Josephus, also confirmed these events. So why are these real events written by real people about real events of the Bible so hard to believe?
As a witness in court, we take an oath to “tell the truth and nothing but the truth”. However, eyewitnesses are unreliable compared to the reality of forensic evidence. Eyewitness accounts are skewed by the ability of the witness to discern what they think they see and hear as being “truth.”
FBI statistics show that people with guns of all types kill more people than with “knives, clubs, and other cutting instruments.” However, the conversation regarding “rifles” masks the “truth” that more than five times as many people were killed in 2018 by knives than with long rifles; 1,515 by knives vs. 297 by rifles, while 7,100 were killed by hand guns. According to Pew Research Center, 60% of all gun deaths in 2017 were suicide. By a large margin, more murders and suicides are committed with hand guns. The “truth” is elusive in the current Virginia legislature. The premise is flawed that banning / controlling rifles will significantly reduce murders. Total gun deaths have steadily declined since the 1970s, not increased. In my opinion, this misperception is due to tweets and twitters.
It’s human nature to explore and seek the truth, from the microscopic of quantum physics to the cosmos of interstellar space and whether God orchestrates the total. However, when applying truth to individuals in our dysfunctional society we tend to modify truth to suit our individual situations when, in fact, real truth doesn’t change.
The “truth” is elusive and false truth will continue to erode our American freedoms if not exposed.
