By William Fizer
The United States and the entire world are in a medical and economic crisis of which the current generation has not experienced in reference to the corona virus pandemic.
Now is the time for calm, following recommendations, and returning to our Judeo-Christian founding principles of faith and prayer. When reading about or listening to explanations on any subject, word context matters. One must understand written or spoken words in the context, meaning, and intent when first applied to the subject matter. It is the duty of both visual and written news media to use precise words in the context of the subject being reported. Otherwise, the general population will be misled as is often the case in this day of posts, tweets, and twitters by those who have no knowledge of which they speak.
Webster’s defines a pandemic as “prevalent over a large area; epidemic over a large region: said of a disease”. Coronavirus is not new and is “any of a group of RNA viruses that causes a variety of diseases in humans or animals,” including the common cold. There have been many “coronavirus” pandemics throughout history. The current novel (new) coronavirus has been named COVID-19 for the year of first infection.
It is common to name pandemics for the country or region from which it first appeared, such as the 2009 Japanese Flu with 25.5 million cases; the 2012 MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), Saudi Arabia; West Nile Virus, Uganda in 1937; Lyme Disease for Lyme, Connecticut in the 1970s; Ebola Fever after the Ebola River, Zaire in 1976; Valley Fever after San Joaquin Valley, California 1930s; Norovirus after Norwalk, Ohio in 1968; German Measles, and many more.
Throughout history many pandemics have persisted for years and have been much more deadly than recent pandemics, including COVID-19, due to medical and technological advancements in understanding, detection, and treatment. A few devastating historical pandemics are the Plague of Athens of 430 B.C. with 100,000 dead; Antonine Plague in Rome from 165 to 180 A.D. killing 5 million; the Black Death in Asia and Europe from 1346 to 1353 which killed 50 million people, 60% of Europe’s entire population according to Ole J. Benedictow’s “History Today”, Volume 55; Spanish Flu of 1918 – 1920 with up to 100 million dead world-wide; Asian Flu of 1957 – 1958 with 1.1 million dead, 116,000 of which were in the US; and HIV/AIDS beginning in 1981 to present, with 35 million dead so far.
In contrast, with China’s draconian mandates, the rise in COVID-19 cases has seemed to peak in that country with 81,000 positives out of 1.4 billion people (.00578 %) and approximately 3,300 deaths. As of this writing, there have been 17,820 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. compared to 12,000 deaths in the four months from October 1, 2019 to February 1, 2020 from coronavirus influenza (flu) according to the CDC.
Misinformation, fear, hording of food, medical and other supplies needed by hospitals is our worst enemy against minimizing health and economic damage from COVID-19. This includes “hording” by using test kits, masks and other items when one has no symptoms. We must follow the recommendations of Federal and State government officials and medical scientists in order to slow and diminish the peak of infection and death of Chinese COVID-19. Though very infectious, COVID-19 is only spread by someone coughing, sneezing, or forcefully speaking thus spewing droplets of sputum or mucus which enters another person’s mouth, nostrils, or eyes. The droplets are rather heavy and fall to the ground within six (6) feet, thus the recommended “social distance.” Even within six feet, you will not be infected unless the virus is ingested in the mouth, nose, or eyes. However, since COVID-19 can survive on certain surfaces for a period of time, it also can be spread by touching surfaces, such as door handles and other surfaces that have been contaminated recently, and then touching one’s own mouth or nostrils.
Washing one’s hands with soap and hot water regularly, using antiseptic, and maintaining “social sneeze distance” will slow and stop the spread of the virus. Accurately understanding the problem, common sense solutions, and calm are key factors to stopping COVID-19. This too shall past . . . . and this pandemic will be in the history books. Buying toilet paper has no effect and will not be mentioned.
