By Jacob Fish
Fish is director of grassroots operations for Americans for Prosperity-Virginia.
April was Second Chance Month and Virginia just took a giant leap forward on criminal justice reform.
Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation that ended the suspension of driver’s licenses for those who owe court fines and are unable to immediately pay, effectively offering a path toward redemption for those who have made a mistake.
Imagine having to choose between driving illegally to your job or missing work because you were unable to pay a traffic citation or court fine. For many Virginians, this was a decision they faced every day.
As of late 2016, nearly a million Virginia drivers had their licenses suspended for failing to pay fines and fees.
A few hundred dollars might not seem like an exorbitant cost to some. But for Virginians living paycheck to paycheck, this presents a huge financial burden.
Our criminal justice system is built on the premise that the punishment must fit the crime. Revoking a person’s right to drive over an inability to immediately pay a court fine is not proportional to the crime committed. It also directly inhibits an individual’s ability to earn the money needed to pay the fines in the first place.
There is absolutely no doubt that court fines and traffic citations should be paid. But making a person choose between their livelihood and paying a court fee is not a decision we should force on those already struggling to make ends meet.
Last year, Virginia adopted a one-year moratorium on the practice, while the state legislature explored long-term options.
Bipartisan legislation by state Senator Bill Stanley and Delegate Alfonso Lopez during the 2020 legislative session sought to end the practice for good. SB 1 and HB 1196 were both then subsequently passed and the final version was signed into law by Gov. Northam.
Georgia, Mississippi, and other states have also enacted reforms that will help rein in this harmful practice. But Virginia is the largest state to end the practice of suspending licenses over unpaid fines, making the new law all the more significant.
By removing these barriers, hundreds of thousands of drivers in our state will have their licenses reinstated, allowing them to drive to work, take the kids to school, and live without fear of being forced to drive illegally over an unpaid fine.
For over two and a half years, Americans for Prosperity, Legal Aid Justice Center, and a large, broad-based coalition have worked together to end the unnecessary suspension of driver’s licenses.
While we are pleased to be celebrating this legislative victory, there is still more to be done on criminal justice reform in Virginia.
Reinstating the practice of discretionary parole would be a great next step for our commonwealth to take.
Virginia is one of only a handful of states that has eliminated the use of parole for those currently incarcerated. Without the ability to review each individual’s case and incentivize good behavior while behind bars, we can’t properly assess whether that person still poses a public safety risk.
By reinstating discretionary parole and releasing individuals who no longer pose a credible threat and have shown they are ready to return to society through their conduct in prison, we can keep our communities safe and allow our correctional system to focus on higher-risk incarcerated individuals.
Pretrial reform is another next step our state could take.
Under current law, those who cannot afford to make bail are held until their court date, a practice that routinely criminalizes poverty and disproportionately harms minorities and low-income communities. Alternatively, those that are a high-risk to our communities that can afford bail are able to be released and stay in our communities. Basing pre-trial decisions on risk rather than ability to pay is a critical step Virginia needs to take for an more effective and safer criminal justice system.
We have made great strides to reform the justice system in our state. Let’s keep that momentum going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.