By Fred First
First is a lifelong biology-watcher, naturalist, essayist and speaker. He lives in Floyd County.
Friends and neighbors, we have been inundated by the most complex and far-reaching perfect-storm long emergency of a lifetime. I am processing this real-time disaster to myself in this brief space, so bear with me.
Unlike the JFK assassination, walk on the moon, or 9-11, this landmark traumatic event is not a shocking act of war on an hour or a day that will live forever in infamy. Those of you still around in forty years will look back at a season, a year or years of the coronavirus pall over the whole of human society. This is a chronic and not an acute injury to the core of humankind’s existence. And we are ill-prepared to confront this kind of enemy.
Sadly, the White House allowed the “Pandemic Task Force” to go slack, because “you never think this kind of thing will really happen.” But public health physicians knew it was only a matter of time, and being ahead of that curve would have served the taxpayers far in excess of whatever money was saved by the inexcusable lapse.
Now COVID19 has made landfall. A time of “adjustment reaction” is upon us, and it is a necessary first step to altering the course of our lives to what we’ve just understood to be a new and utterly different lifetime-altering reality — a shockingly inconvenient truth.
But again, we’ve known it could happen. Six months ago, a group of public health authorities at Politico drafted an expansive scenario in which a coronavirus would enter human bodies and spread around the world. Such an inevitability was totally predictable. We must insist on responsible, preemptive science-based leadership that will empower public health preparation. Next time.
Our globalized just-in-time economy is the elephant in the emergency room. We’ve known the global economy was a house of cards; a bubble. And now it is clear that COVID-19 is the pin that popped it. Welcome in, sudden onset poverty. Financial bailouts can’t fix a biological emergency. The debt deluge is a swelling tsunami. For some time to come, your well-being and mine will depend more on our care for each other than on “the system’s” leaky lifeboats as the economy takes on water.
But, in theory, we learn from our mistakes, and have the capacity to avoid making them again. Here are just a few possible things we can know AD (After Dystopia) better than we did BC (Before COVID-19.)
Human, animal and environmental health are inextricably linked — Search: OneHealth. “As man dies so dies the beast” Ecclesiastes tells us.
When the economy runs leaner as it does now, humankind generates much less greenhouse gas. We must run leaner as the rule and not as the exception by permanently altering our travel, work and consumption patterns. When COVID-19 wanes, climate disorder will rebound and worsen unless we change from business as usual.
The course of history has been permanently altered in the past by pandemics no less than by wars, with both good and bad consequences. Past outbreaks have made us ask the hard questions about the meaning of life. History’s pandemics have made us see clearly that all races and nations are“all one flesh” — a single susceptible and inter-dependent protoplasmic family of Life.
The choices for change that we make as a species on the other side of this wide and deep crisis will be the most consequential collective decisions in human history. Might this be a wakeup call to recalibrate civilization?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.