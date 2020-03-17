By Charles Finn
Finn is a retired professional counselor. He lives near Fincastle.
The contentious political atmosphere we are experiencing at present (late winter 2020) feels like an all-time high until we remember previous all-time highs. Like the chaos of the ’60s — turmoil over civil rights and Vietnam boiling over across campuses and into streets, multiple assassinations, civil unrest like none in recent memory. What we are experiencing today can’t even begin to compare with that, right? Or going back a few more decades there was the rise of fascism (Italy, Spain, Germany, Russia, Japan...) leading to a catastrophic world war, but thankfully we learned lessons from that so there is no risk of a repeat, right? I wish I could think so. I wish I could be heartened that what we are experiencing today bears no resemblance to those past national upheavals.
For starters, imagine Donald Trump going down to defeat in the coming election. Is there anyone who has been watching this man who believes that he will accept defeat manfully and in orderly fashion relinquish his power? Is there is anyone who does not have more than a strong suspicion that he will cry foul, refuse to concede, insist that the whole thing was rigged by the contemptible Democrats, and in the process whip up his followers to join in his defiance? Remembering Charlottesville, have we not reason to worry? Or imagine instead that Trump wins reelection in November. Can anyone honestly imagine him not seeking retribution against those disloyal enough to have opposed him as he has been doing since entering the White House? How many more patriots standing up to him will he fire, how many more cronies aiding in his cover-up will he not pardon? However this coming election goes, we have challenging days ahead.
As for “fascism,” what does that word mean if not a despot trampling on democratic institutions (checks and balances guaranteeing a separation of powers, a vigorous free press, an independent Department of Justice, an ironclad resistance against foreign influence in our elections...) in order to seize increasing power? Trump has cozied up to dictators across the globe, most notably and ominously to a Putin intent on subverting democracies wherever they exist. His instinctive cry is “Fake news!” whenever facts contradict him. It seems he has commandeered an entire political party, not to mention a major news network, to march lockstep behind him. We insist that our bedrock is “no man (or woman) is above the law,” but Trump clearly deems himself an exception. One wonders if he is even acquainted with the Constitution he has sworn an oath to. It is easy to imagine him insisting, if he is reelected, that two terms are not enough to drain the swamp and make America great again. King Donald — is that really what his base wants?
A fiery trial is upon us, but thankfully the upcoming election affords us the opportunity to reverse the slide toward fascism for the sake of our very democracy. If further reason is needed to hesitate before pulling the lever to re-elect Donald Trump, may the destructive effect on every living thing on the planet be remembered as he brazenly keeps claiming that climate change, aided and abetted by our addiction to fossil fuels, is a hoax. Not only our democracy but our Earth can ill afford four more years of Donald Trump.
